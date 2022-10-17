Our Rich History: The Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel, 10th Anniversary look back; special invitation to visit















by Stacy Smith Rogers

Thomas More University

Part 67 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021

Dear Readers of the Northern Kentucky Tribune,

As Thomas More University prepares to celebrate the Tenth Anniversary of the Dedication of its Mary Seat of Wisdom Chapel, I invite the entire community to become acquainted with this splendid piece of art and architecture. We have assembled a number of items written at the time of the dedication providing information about various aspects of the building and its ornamentation for those who were present for the ceremonies. In sharing this material with you, I hope you will come to appreciate what a gem we have as our campus worship space and may wish to visit the Chapel personally. It is open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The meditation space is always open.

— Rev. Msgr. Gerald E. Twaddell, D. Phil., KCHS Rector

Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel Opens its Doors

On December 9, 2012, Mary Seat of Wisdom Chapel opened its doors and became a campus and community landmark, and a symbol of the school’s identity as a Catholic educational and cultural institution. It now serves as the physical focal point and spiritual heart of the Thomas More College campus, with the bell tower chiming on the hour as a reminder of this sacred space. More than 300 students, staff, faculty, alumni and supporters of the College attended the dedication ceremony, which was celebrated by The Most Reverend Rogers J. Foys., D.D., bishop of the Diocese of Covington and chancellor of Thomas More College. Numerous students, staff, faculty, alumni and supporters of the College participated in varied roles during the service.

Since the dedication, the chapel has welcomed hundreds through its doors and ushered in a true sense of community and faith-inspired spirit. Thomas More College President Sr. Margaret Stallmeyer, C.D.P., shared her thoughts, “The chapel is a place where, students tell me, they feel comfortable. As we continue to nurture them along their journey here at Thomas More, I envision the chapel serving an important role in the spiritual development of our students and serving as a welcoming environment for our Northern Kentucky community.”

Bishop Foys offered his sentiments about the new chapel, “In years to come may all those who visit Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel remember those who have gone before them who have provided them with this wonderful house of the Lord. It is truly a great gift to our Thomas More College community as well as for the community at large.”

The groundbreaking of the $4.2 million Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel took place in August of 2011. The 8,500 square foot chapel seats more than 300 people. Joseph Hayes, Robert Ehmet Hayes & Associates in Fort Mitchell, was the lead architect on the chapel design, which was actually conceived in partnership with his late father, Robert Ehmet Hayes, in 2000. Klenco Construction managed the construction, led by President Chris Klensch and longtime Vice Presidents David Middendorf and Mark Baumann. The late Jay Guenther provided day-to-day supervision on the site, managing a team of dedicated field employees.

Measuring as high as 35 feet, the stained-glass windows are a true focal point, and are simply stunning. A center window features Mary with her Divine Son (the source of wisdom) sitting upon her lap, illuminating the chosen patroness for the chapel and ushering in colorful light within the sanctuary. Sr. Emmanuel Pieper, St. Walburg Monastery in Villa Hills, designed the stained-glass windows. Pieper worked closely with stained-glass artist David Duff, Classical Glass, in Cincinnati, whose team helped bring her designs to life.

The altar furniture was built and donated by Joseph R. Kohrs, a former member of the Thomas More College Board of Trustees and an alumnus of 1982. Reminiscent Herb Farm Nursery and Landscaping, owned by Dick Jansen and Stephanie Renaker-Jansen, landscaped the chapel exterior.

Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel includes a meditation chapel that is open 24 hours a day, serving as a welcoming place for spiritual reflection for students, staff, faculty, alumni and friends of Thomas More College. The chapel’s exterior lighting presents it as a beacon for passersby and its numerous sidewalks usher people coming and going from various parts of campus. Housed within Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel is the College’s Office of Campus Ministry. Bob Shearn, director of Campus Ministry, shared his insight on how Mary, Seat of Wisdom has impacted students. “Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel is truly a house of prayer, and a dwelling place where the presence and the love of God can be felt and shared — and seekers of all stripes have responded. The prayerful attitude, faith and reverence of those who come to the chapel seem to suffuse this beautiful space, evoking a powerful sense of the sacred. It is palpable. It is beautiful, and it lives at the heart of the Thomas More community.”

Furnishing a House of Worship

Alumnus Joe Kohrs ’82 combines passion for furniture making with passion for TMC. The altar furniture was built by Joseph R. Kohrs, a past chair of the Thomas More College Board of Trustees and an alumnus of 1982. Joe is president of Kohrs, Lonnemann and Heil Engineers and engineered the mechanical and electrical system for the chapel. He builds furniture as a hobby, and decided to volunteer his time, materials and talent to build the altar furniture. The wood used for the chapel furniture is cherry and came from Boone and Kenton Counties. Joe personally felled the trees and milled approximately half the lumber; the other half was donated by Joseph Hayes.

The altar furniture project includes approximately 20 pieces and took nine months to build. Joe credits his wife, Cindy, for having patience with him as he spent time on the project. His long-standing service to the College stems from having been a recipient of a diocesan scholarship, which made attending Thomas More College possible for him. “I have felt a deep commitment to return that gift as often as I was able,” he said. Joe served six years on the Buildings and Grounds Committee and nine years on the Board of Trustees. Two of his sons, Brandon ’10 and Nick ’15, have attended TMC. “I have a deep sense of pride in being able to provide such a gift to TMC. The joy has been all mine.”

Philosophy of a Chapel

Robert Ehmet Hayes & Associates PLLC Architects Statement: As a campus focal point and a physical embodiment of the faith-based spiritual mission for Thomas More College, the Chapel design emphasizes both the vertical connection to God and the horizontal connection to the campus and community. Based upon radiating circles, like ripples in a pond, the design centers on the altar, representing Christ’s sacrifice and marking the spiritual heart of the campus. The radiating circles imply the impact of Christ outward into the community through the Thomas More students. The ceiling soars to a high point over the altar with radiating seating focusing toward the altar. The Chapel was oriented for maximum north light to allow worshipers to be able to have a visual connection with the sky and surrounding landscape. At the entrance to the Chapel, a bell tower faces the open lawn and calls upon the tradition of both churches and college campuses to mark an important place with the sound of bells, held high to transmit across the campus. At the peak of the bell tower, a 15-foot-tall cross highlights the tower and identifies the Chapel as a place of worship. The Chapel’s materials were chosen for warmth and longevity, using exposed brick and wood to relate to the Thomas More campus. With seating for 310, the Chapel provides an intimate setting for individual prayer and reflection, community worship, as well as weddings. The heating and cooling system incorporates an energy efficient geothermal system. An exterior amphitheater provides an informal gathering place for students and staff. This Chapel will be the place to remember and celebrate the mission and ministry of Thomas More College.

Chapel Windows Invite Further Reflection

Sr. Emmanuel Pieper, St. Walburg Monastery, designed the stained-glass windows in Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel. Sr. Emmanuel is a freelance artist and is regularly commissioned by individuals and businesses for her artwork. She holds a master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Notre Dame and previously taught art at Villa Madonna Academy for 41 years. “I love projects like this. When I’m working on something, if I have a view of it in my mind, it’s usually too grandiose. Eventually, it turns out to be a little closer to earth,” she said. Her collaborator on the project, David Duff, has been creating architectural art glass for Classical Glass in Cincinnati since 1974. He has studied under renowned glass masters Roger Darricarier in Chartes, France and Narcissus Quagualata in Mexico City. David has executed commissions for private collections in Paris, France, Amman, Jordan and Seoul, Korea, and his work can also be seen in numerous locations in Greater Cincinnati.

Sr. Emmanuel described the experience of watching her small-scale drawings become larger than life. “I saw a lot of the parts, going to David’s studio. And, they all looked good in pieces. But you have to get them all together to get a full view. When you do something like this you know it’s going to be there for a long, long time. You don’t want to make any mistakes, and you want to be very careful in choice in everything,” she said.

“I am thankful for the trust and vision Sister Margaret and Sister Emmanuel had in my ability to execute this project and am grateful to have been chosen to transform Sister Emmanuel’s art into stained glass. Her magnificent art has translated beautifully into a stained-glass wall that will inspire all who see it,” Duff said.

Sr. Emmanuel Pieper explains her thoughts behind the Windows. . .

The Christian Life

This window is dominated by an angel with a large brazier of incense. In the Christian faith, incense is offered to God alone. Through the lower part of the window, flow the waters of baptism interspersed with the sign of the cross, symbols that establish our Christian dedication. In the Eucharist, symbolized by the grapes and wheat, the Christ-life begun at baptism is sustained in us and made fruitful in the Church and the world.

Mary, Seat of Wisdom

Mary as Seat of Wisdom is the chosen patroness for this chapel. In this titular window, Mary with her Divine Son, the source of wisdom, sits ready to dispense that grace to those who sincerely ask it of her. Other symbols from the Litany of the Blessed Virgin adorn the window: Star of the Sea of Life, Queen of Peace, Mystical Rose and Tower of Ivory.

Academic Learning

In this window, an angel holds aloft the flame of learning, the essence of the existence of this college, the reason for the dedication of its teaching staff and the hope of students in attendance here. The diamond-shaped symbols represent the major components of a liberal arts education—humanities, natural sciences, social sciences and the professions.

Sanctuary – Flames

Flames of fire have symbolized many things in the history of the arts: love, wisdom, learning, creativity and in the New Testament, the gifts of the Spirit. In the window above the altar, the series of flames invites the viewer to meditate on this symbol in his or her personal life: the flame of love, deep and true, the flame of learning, in life-changing light, and the flame of the Spirit enhancing the God-life in the soul. The symbol of flame speaks to all of us in varied ways.

Additional windows found in the chapel.

One portrays a youthful Thomas More engrossed in his studies. It was his dedication to the search for truth, goodness and justice that colored his future life as chancellor of England under Henry VIII and eventually led to martyrdom for his principles. Hall panels reflect the early days of the college and its founding religious communities, the Benedictine Sisters, the Sisters of Divine Providence and the Sisters of Notre Dame. And, a final window in the meditation chapel showcases Jesus’ “Sermon on the Mount,” where He gives directions for a good life, a life of blessing, a life that will advance the purpose of this good earth and all God’s people.

Stacy Smith Rogers served as Director of College Communications and Public Relations at Thomas More College.

Rev. Gerald E. Twaddell, D. Phil., is a fulltime member of the Department of Philosophy at Thomas More University and serves as Chaplain of the institution. He attended St. Pius X Seminary for his B.A. and has since attended University of Strasbourg (Dipl. E.F.M.), the University of Cincinnati (M.A.), and the Catholic University of Paris (S.T.B., Lic. Phil, M. Phil. & Habilitation, and D. Phil) to complete his education.

We want to learn more about the history of your business, church, school, or organization in our region (Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and along the Ohio River). If you would like to share your rich history with others, please contact the editor of “Our Rich History,” Paul A. Tenkotte, at tenkottep@nku.edu. Paul A. Tenkotte, PhD is Professor of History and Gender Studies at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) and the author of many books and articles.