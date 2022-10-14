OKI awards $69 million for 34 transportation projects throughout the Tri-state region















The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) on Thursday announced the award of $69 million for 34 transportation projects in the region.

“Today, the OKI Board unanimously agreed to make a $69 million-dollar investment in infrastructure within our three-state region,” said Board President and Clermont County Commissioner David Painter. “These 34 transportation projects will improve mobility and safety for drivers, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians throughout our region. OKI’s Board is committed to making Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana better places to live, work, and raise a family.”

The funds were awarded to both Ohio and Kentucky through the Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) and Transportation Alternatives (TA) federal programs.

“Sixty-nine million dollars is the largest amount of funding OKI has ever awarded in a single year,” said OKI CEO Mark Policinski. “In large part, this is due to the increase in formula funds provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Never have these investments been more critical for our economy, our safety and our future.”

This year’s funding amounts by category: safety ($5.2M); bike/pedestrian ($18.4M); transit ($17.9M); traffic operations ($15.4M); and roadway/maintenance ($12.1M).

Ohio initiatives include building a shared-use path along US 50 from Little Miami Trail to Spring Hill; completing the Gilbert Avenue safety project, which will add a protected bike lane and curb extensions at intersections; modernizing downtown Sharonville, including taking out a lane and adding EV charging stations; and purchasing 11 new electric Metro buses.

Kentucky initiatives include:

• improving traffic signalization along Covington’s Madison Avenue;

• purchasing 18 TANK paratransit vehicles;

• bolstering Newport’s sidewalk improvement program;

• adding turn lanes along Boone County’s KY Route 237; and

• building a pedestrian bridge on High Street over the Norfolk Southern Railroad line in Walton.

“These improvements range from the basic to the advanced but they are all aimed at making the region’s work more successful and it’s quality of life healthier,” Policinski said. “OKI continues to work hand-in-hand with the region’s communities to identify solutions to their needs and fulfillment to their dreams.”

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the Tri-State.

Click here for a complete list of project awards.

Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments