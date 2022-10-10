Northern Kentucky University presents annual ‘Spotlight on Scholarship symposium October 27















Northern Kentucky University is continuing its “Spotlight on Scholarship” symposium which will celebrate faculty research, scholarship and creative activity on Oct. 27 on NKU’s campus.

This is the fourth year for the annual event, which began in 2018.





“This is a wonderful opportunity for faculty and staff to share their research, scholarship and creative work with each other and the community,” Dr. Matt Cecil, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said.

“This event allows us to recognize, collectively, the importance and value of our contributions to the academy and beyond.”

The event will be hosted in the Otto M. Budig Theater at University Center beginning at 8:45 a.m. and will conclude at about 4:30 p.m.

Topics to be discussed include the effects of alcohol on mood, sleep, and health; creating a community supportive of immigrants and refugees; and recognizing and reducing barriers of student success.

The event is free to the public.

For a complete schedule, visit the Spotlight on Scholarship website.