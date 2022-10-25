A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame adds six new inductees in October

Oct 25th, 2022 · 0 Comment

Four new members were inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, at The Garden of Park Hills recently.

Front Left-To-Right: Jeff Wright, Charlie Walton, Randy Ogden, and Hall of Fame, VP, Coach Ken Shields. Back Row, left-to-right: Guest speaker, John Popovich, Hall of Fame President, Joe Brennan and Bob Ward. Dan Jenkins and Fred Ogden were not in attendance.

Two other inductees were absent from the event.

Joe Brennan, President of the organization introduced the group, and welcomed former WCPO TV Sports Director, John Popovich as guest speaker.

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame started in October 1983 for the purpose of recognizing and honoring individuals for outstanding athletic achievements and overall contributions to the sports scene in Northern Kentucky.

Induction ceremonies are held the third Wednesday of the month – at The Garden of Park Hills, 1 p.m.– and are free and open to the public.

See the NKyTribune’s earlier story about the inductees.


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.