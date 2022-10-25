Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame adds six new inductees in October















Four new members were inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, at The Garden of Park Hills recently.

Two other inductees were absent from the event.

Joe Brennan, President of the organization introduced the group, and welcomed former WCPO TV Sports Director, John Popovich as guest speaker.

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame started in October 1983 for the purpose of recognizing and honoring individuals for outstanding athletic achievements and overall contributions to the sports scene in Northern Kentucky.

Induction ceremonies are held the third Wednesday of the month – at The Garden of Park Hills, 1 p.m.– and are free and open to the public.

