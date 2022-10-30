NKY Young Professionals Nov. 6 Lunchtime Leader Chat to feature Chris Cook of TKOR Holdings















The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) announced Chris Cook, President of TKOR Holdings, as the featured speaker for its next Lunchtime Leader Chat.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Central Bank located at 7310 Turfway Road, Suite 200 in Florence. Cook will discuss his career journey, including how he has been able to quickly scale his businesses, why he chooses to do business in Northern Kentucky and the advice he has for emerging leaders building their own careers.

The Lunchtime Leader Chat series provides an exclusive opportunity for NKYPs to connect with regional community and business leaders as they share professional development tips, lessons learned, industry insights and personal mantras.

“At this Lunchtime Leader Chat, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Chris Cook and learn how he successfully built his businesses,” said Christie Rogers, Director of NKYP and Special Events. “Think of this event as an immersive experience where attendees can come together and hear about Chris’ unique experiences and the advice he has for young professionals, no matter where they are on their leadership journeys.”

A 2022 winner of the Next Generation Leader Award in Entrepreneurship, Cook grew up in Northern Kentucky surrounded by conversations of business. Today, he is the owner of six construction industry companies that employ 150 full-time staff members. The companies specialize in everything from outdoor living and landscape maintenance to heavy excavation, pool installation, residential electrical and decorative concrete flatwork. He also has seven real-estate holding companies that hold a variety of commercial buildings, residential apartments and development opportunities.

“The Lunchtime Leader Chats are always can’t-miss events that young professionals in the region should take advantage of,” said NKYP Programming & Events Committee Co-Chair, Hank Heidrich. “These are safe spaces for emerging leaders to ask the important questions, inquire about the challenges that entrepreneurs have faced, find inspiration and get advice from the big names in entrepreneurship that are local to the Northern Kentucky Metro.”

NKYP’s Lunchtime Leadership Chat is $15 for YPs, $25 for NKY Chamber members, and $35 for future NKY Chamber members. Registration is required and available online at www.NKYChamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce