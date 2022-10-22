NKY Regional Youth Summit on vaping/tobacco prevention to be held at NKU Student Center Tuesday















The 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/ Tobacco Prevention will be held Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m. at the Student Ballroom at Northern Kentucky University.

Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties in Northern Kentucky will participate in the day- long summit.

The students will experience breakout sessions, Mega Lung tour exhibits, near-peer advocacy and leadership skill-building and a scavenger hunt focused on prevention of vaping/tobacco use as well as mental health awareness.

This regional summit originated out of a collaborative project between the Kentucky Cancer Program District Cancer Council and WellCare of Kentucky’s Community Impact Council after current cancer risk factors and poor lung health outcomes were presented for the region and state.

Over 45 community partners and organizations have come together offering their support, expertise, and funding to allow this educational event to occur.

Student participants will also be taking part in a school leadership project initiated through their summit day experience and supported by the committee.

Kentucky has one of the highest rates of adult smoking in the nation at 24%. According to the latest Kentucky Youth Tobacco Survey, 26.1% of high school students and 17.3% middle school students currently smoke e-cigarettes.

If nothing is done to reduce tobacco use, 119,000 Kentucky children currently 18 years or younger will die prematurely from smoking.

