NKY Chamber to present Eggs ‘N Issues: Bridging the Labor Force Talent Gap October 18















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will present Eggs ‘N Issues: Bridging the Labor Force Talent Gap on Tuesday, October 18, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

In this time of unprecedented change, there is a desperate need for workers and a limited source of available people to fill current and projected job openings. This timely program includes review of the data from the national report, “The Demographic Drought,” and explores what is being done nationally and locally to assist employers in bridging the talent gap.

Scheduled panelists include:

• Dustin Lester is the Vice President of Consulting, Community Division for Lightcast, a company dedicated to providing the world’s best data-driven talent strategies and bringing clarity to the complex and changing labor market. • Tara Johnson-Noem is the Executive Director for Northern Kentucky Area Development District which is a collaboration of local leaders and staff educating and empowering communities by implementing quality services through specific areas of expertise in aging, community development, human services and workforce development. • Nancy Spivey is Vice President, Talent Strategies for the NKY Chamber which includes tackling the region’s workforce challenges and collaborating with Growing Regional Outcomes through Workforce NKY.

“The strength of the NKY Metro region starts with a strong workforce,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “The NKY Chamber is a champion for finding solutions to the challenges that employers in our region are facing, and we are consistently working toward ensuring that our members have the resources they need and the talent pipeline necessary for a robust workforce. This session is an important piece of educating and communicating with members about the work being done to address the current critical need for more workers.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Bridging the Labor Force Talent Gap will begin with registration, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The YP rate is $20. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce