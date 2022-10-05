NKY Chamber to host next in Diversity Equity Inclusion Summit series on October 21















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its next DEI Summit Series event, powered by Fifth Third Bank, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at Gateway Community and Technical College’s Edgewood campus.

These events explore how to integrate DEI initiatives into standard practice and make the region more inclusive. They are intended to generate ideas and prompt discussions through strategic guidance to create tangible, measurable outcomes to which people and organizations can work toward.

The second in a four-part series, the Oct. 21 session features representatives from Easterseals Redwood, a nonprofit organization offering employment solutions for veterans and individuals with disabilities and disadvantages. Led by Debbie Smith, Kent Huxel and Aaron Wagner from Easterseals Redwood, this discussion seeks to examine whether your work culture is ready for diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility of individuals with disabilities.

The trio will also share resources and strategies to ensure you are prepared and successful in employing individuals from diverse backgrounds.

“These DEI Summit Series events are about continuing the conversations and finding ways to take action around DEI initiatives that are needed to attract and retain talent,” said Ashleigh DuBois, Director of DEI for the NKY Chamber. “Easterseals Redwood specializes in finding opportunities for those with disabilities or disadvantages – a population for which DEI initiatives are designed to help. We hope this conversation will shed light on ways that employers and colleagues can make sure the workplace is a welcoming environment for individuals of all abilities and economic status.”

Tickets are $20 for members, $35 for future NKY Chamber members and the NKYP rate is $15.

The event will be limited to 60 people. To pre-register, visit nkychamber.com/DEISeries today.

To learn more about the NKY Chamber’s DEI initiatives, powered by Fifth Third Bank, visit nkychamber.com or contact Ashleigh DuBois at 859.578.6396.

The NKY Chamber’s DEI efforts are powered by Fifth Third Bank. The DEI Summit Series sponsor is Duke Energy. The event sponsor is BAWAC, Inc.