NKY Chamber Government Forum Thursday to feature Scott Jennings, Mark Riddle, Jack Brammer















The NKY Chamber will host its next Government Forum on Thursday, October 6, from 8–9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Cincinnati Airport (7373 Turfway Road, Florence, KY 41042).



With one month before midterm elections, the NKY Chamber is hosting a Government Forum featuring a spirited bipartisan discussion on the fast-approaching US Senate and House races across the country.



Featured guest speakers will include:

• Scott Jennings

Founder and partner of RunSwitch Public Relations

An expert political analyst with experience working on Republican campaigns that include President George W Bush, Senator Mitch McConnell, and Gov. Ernie Fletcher

On-air political contributor for CNN and columnist for Gannett, the LA Times and CNN.com

• Mark Riddle

President of Future Majority

Founder and Senior Strategist for Unite the Country, a pro-Joe Biden Super PAC

Former President of the New Leaders Council

• Jack Brammer, Emcee

Reporter for the NKyTribune, covering state government and politics

Retired Frankfort Bureau Chie, Lexington Herald-Leader

Senior contributor to Kentucky Monthly Magazine

Has covered 10 governers, from Julian Carroll to Andy Beshear, and 60 state legislative sessions

The speakers will share their insights and analyses on the upcoming midterm elections in the Commonwealth and around the country and share a preview of the Republican Gubernatorial primary in 2023.



“This exciting event brings in two political experts in Scott Jennings and Mark Riddle as they discuss the upcoming political battles in the midterm elections,” said NKY Chamber VP of Public Affairs Tami Wilson. “Attendees will walk away with exclusive insights on the candidates and the state’s political future.”

Tickets to Government Forum are $40 for NKY Chamber members, $55 for future members, the NKYP rate is $35, and are available online at www.nkychamber.com/events. Advanced registration is required.

Title sponsors for Government Forum are Duke Energy and Fidelity Investments; The Event sponsors are altafiber and Top Shelf Lobby; and the Host is Hilton Cincinnati Airport.