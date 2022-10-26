NKY CAC, Life Learning Center partner for free, fun Fatherhood Program Halloween event















The Fatherhood Program at Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) is partnering with Life Learning Center on Thursday, October 27, for a free open to the public super fun Halloween event for local families to celebrate the holiday.

This event is 5:30-7:30 p.m. with multiple activities and prizes at Life Learning Center, 20 W. 18th Street, Covington

“We want to offer an opportunity for families in the community to have a safe place to celebrate the holiday. Life Learning Center is privileged to host this free, family-friendly event open to anyone from the region,” said Life Learning Center Director of Enrollment Robert Venable.

The event theme is superheroes that include free capes and masks giveaway for the first 300 attendees, themed goodie bags, and a movie (beginning at 5:30 p.m.).

There will also be pumpkin painting and prizes (Cincinnati Zoo bucks and 4 Cincinnati Museum Center passes).

“This is a great event for the whole family. Our main goal of the Fatherhood Program is to strengthen parent and child relationships. We are excited to be able to create an event to achieve this bonding,” said Fatherhood Program Director Kareem Simpson.

The Fatherhood Program uses a unique approach of social interventions combined with services to address barriers to help Northern Kentucky parents unleash their potential to succeed in relationships.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Fatherhood Program can visit Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission’s website at www.nkcac.org.