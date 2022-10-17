NKU’s School of the Arts continues season with ‘Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde’ Oct. 27-Nov. 6; tickets here















Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, running Oct. 27 – Nov. 6 at NKU’s Stauss Theatre.

Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

Dr. Jekyll is a kind, well-respected and intelligent scientist who explores the darker side of science, as he wants to bring out his ‘second’ nature. Unfortunately, his experiments transform him into Mr. Hyde – his evil alter ego who doesn’t repent or accept responsibility for his evil crimes and ways.

The struggle to keep his alternate nature contained leads Dr. Jekyll down a path of death and destruction in this Gothic thriller. This exciting stage adaptation of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson is a narrative about the complexities of science and the duplicity of human nature.

The cast features Ellie Bennett, Hunter Broyles, Keenan Deaton, Antwnazia Fant, James Pinkley, Mark Schutzman, Jordan Whittaker, and Lexie Woodruff. Stage Manager: Ray Archer; Scenic Designer: Ron Shaw; Costume Designer: Shelby Smith; Lighting Designer: Luke Eisner; Sound Designer: Jo Sanburg. The show is directed by Michael Hatton.

For tickets, click here: nku.edu/tickets