NKU, Transylvania to play exhibition basketball game to support Eastern Kentucky flood relief effort















The Northern Kentucky University and Transylvania men’s basketball programs will team up for a charity exhibition game to raise funds for the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund benefitting those affected by the life-altering floods throughout the Eastern Kentucky region.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 1 at the Clive M. Beck Center in downtown Lexington.

The exhibition contest will also feature a homecoming for NKU student-athlete Marques Warrick, who attended Henry Clay High School in Lexington and is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,909 points, along with head coach Darrin Horn, who was a standout at Tates Creek High School under Pioneer Hall of Famer Nolan Barger.

“We are pleased and excited to be able to bring our two Kentucky institutions together for such a great cause to help Kentucky residents who have been affected by the floods,” Vice President and Director of NKU Athletics Christina Roybal said. “We want to thank Transylvania leadership, both on campus and in athletics, for their partnership in helping us put this fundraiser together. It is going to be a really special night in downtown Lexington as the Norse and Pioneers come together both on the court and as one Kentucky community.”

“I am so proud our program will be partnering with head coach Brian Lane and Transylvania University to play a game that gives back to fellow Kentuckians in need,” said. “In addition, we get to bring Marques Warrick home for a game and give NKU alumni in Lexington a chance to see our program play.”

In addition to proceeds from ticket sales, the contest will also feature a winter clothing and coat drive. New winter clothing and gently used winter coats and cash donations will be collected at the game for the ARH foundation to distribute to those in need.

“In the days that have followed the catastrophic flooding, support for our ARH family and our Eastern Kentucky communities has been phenomenal thanks to the outpouring of giving locally and from across the country,” says ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips. “Our Eastern Kentucky communities and the families impacted by these floods will not recover from this devastation anytime soon and will continue to have many unique needs as winter approaches. We are thankful that so many people still want to help, such as our partners Transylvania University and Northern Kentucky University. This continued support will allow our ARH Foundation and the Flood Relief Fund to remain a reliable source of assistance for our communities during this healing and rebuilding process.”

NKU fans and supporters will be able to purchase their tickets at the door, with prices ranging from $8 for adults and $5 for students (aged 5-17). Admission for children four and under is free of charge.

Fans are also able to help the cause by donating to the ARH Foundation Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

The ARH Foundation Flood Relief Fund benefits the Eastern Kentucky communities that have been devastated by catastrophic flooding. Residents are still in desperate need of supplies that include generators, transportation, food, water and access to health care and medicine.

The ARH Lexington Office is a self-service donation drop-off location for supplies for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. When dropping off items at their building, located at 2260 Executive Drive in Lexington, please use one of the designated drop-off bins for donations. 100 percent of the donations go to the victims of the Eastern Kentucky flooding.

For more information, please visit arh.org/floods or call 859-226-2440.

Northern Kentucky University Athletics