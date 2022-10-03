NKU names Sarah Wice-Courtney associate vice president for marketing and communications















Northern Kentucky University has named Sarah Wice-Courtney the next associate vice president for Marketing and Communications, effective Oct. 17.

Wice-Courtney comes to NKU after nearly 12 years at St. Elizabeth Healthcare where she served as director of communications and public relations for the past six years.

During that time, she and her team developed long-term communication, public relations, and social media strategies that supported and bolstered the brand and reputation of the organization. She began her tenure at St. Elizabeth Healthcare as manager of corporate communications. With nearly 20 years of corporate communications and public relations experience, Wice-Courtney has also held positions at Fifth Third Bancorp and Citi.

“We are excited to welcome Sarah to NKU, as we believe her experience and expertise will guide the university forward as we continue our student-ready mission and as a regionally-engaged university,” Eric Gentry, vice president of Advancement, said. “In collaboration with university leadership and the Marketing and Communications team, Sarah will play a pivotal role in expanding NKU’s reach and impact in the community.”

“I am thrilled to join the NKU team and help lead the communication, brand equity, and reputation for the university,” said Wice-Courtney. “I am a firm believer that education is one of the most powerful tools that any person can possess, and this role will allow me to use both my personal passion and professional expertise to drive the vision and reach of NKU that will empower countless individuals to seek additional educational opportunities.”

In her civic engagement activities, Wice-Courtney currently serves on the Board of Directors for Covington Partners, Ion Center, and St. Elizabeth Foundation, and is also a member of the Leadership Northern Kentucky Steering Committee. In addition, she is a graduate of Leadership Northern Kentucky (2007) and Leadership Kentucky (2013).

She holds a Master of Business Administration from Thomas More University and a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunications with a concentration in political communications and social effects of mass media from the University of Kentucky.