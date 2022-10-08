NKCES partners with Bloomboard on retention, attraction program to combat teacher shortages















Bloomboard, the leading provider of teacher micro-credentials, announces a partnership with Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) and West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC) to administer an innovative, on-the-job rank change program. This program aims to accelerate the careers of Kentucky teachers while supporting Kentucky school districts’ efforts to attract and retain talent.

“Teacher shortages are affecting the day-to-day demands of teaching and learning in school districts across the state,” said Amy Razor, Executive Director of NKCES. “These programs will support Kentucky school districts by attracting and retaining teachers in a way that’s sustainable to achieve long-term outcomes.”





The Education Professional Standards Board’s approval of the program qualifies it as a rank change vehicle for teachers to achieve permanent Rank II or Rank I and to receive associated recognition and salary advancement in all public and private school districts in Kentucky. The Foundations in Teaching and Learning program provides an on-the-job approach, allowing educators to learn and demonstrate mastery of subjects by showing what they know in their classroom practice.

The state of Kentucky is facing a critical teacher shortage that is expected to impact generations for years to come. Many school districts are struggling to fill their classrooms with quality teachers. According to the Kentucky Department of Education, seventy-two percent of current teachers are at risk of leaving their jobs soon. Graves County Schools and Mayfield Independent Schools are two local districts that are already implementing this continuing education program and seeing strong interest from their educators.

“High quality teachers are one of the most important indicators of student achievement and Mayfield is committed to ensuring we develop qualified educators to lead our students,” said Joe Henderson, Superintendent, Mayfield Independent Schools. “We hope that offering this flexible rank change program to our teachers at no cost will not only keep them in the classroom and ensure stability for our students, but also attract other teachers from surrounding areas.”

Districts can use federal ESSER funding to stabilize and support educator workforces. The U.S. Department of Education encourages funding initiatives, “that will build short- and long-term capacity and be sustained after the funding is no longer available.” Various districts in Kentucky are already utilizing ESSER funds to cover the cost of the program. Title funds can also be used to support the program.



To learn more about the Kentucky rank change program, visit https://bloomboard.com/program/ky-rank-change-program/.

