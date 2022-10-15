NKCAC celebrates grand reopening of recently-renovated Head Start Center in Burlington















Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) on Friday held the grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated Head Start Center in Burlington.

Among those in attendance were Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Commissioner Dennis Keene, as well as Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore and City of Florence Vice Mayor Julie Aubuchon and Megan Bankemper from Senator McConnell’s office.

The $3.2 million renovation includes a sensory learning room, a parent area, updated classrooms with restrooms off each classroom for the children, renovated gymnasium, new parking lot and child drop off area, new commercial kitchen, a new Early Head Start classroom, and upgraded playground.

“We are very excited to have this opportunity to provide quality early childhood education to more Boone County families, and to be able to do so in an updated facility,” said Catrena Bowman, Executive Director of NKCAC. “The improvements to the center will benefit not only the children and families enrolled there, but also the community as a whole, as the renovations include making the facility accessible to the entire community in the event of a disaster in the area.”

Collaborating team members on this project include: Administration for Children and Families, Office of Head Start, Eric Browne Engineering, Moody Nolan, Motz Engineering, A&A Landscaping, Greater Comfort Heating and Air, and Reigler Asphalt.

Children enrolled in the Head Start Center have been learning virtually since April and will be back in the classrooms starting Tuesday.

“We are so excited to welcome our children and families back into the center for in person instruction,” said Laurie Wolsing, Vice President of Children’s Services at NKCAC.

More information on this Head Start Center and all other NKCAC Head Start locations, as well as information on all of NKCAC’s programs and services, can be found at the organization’s website at www.nkcac.org.

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission