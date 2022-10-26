Newport City Commission approves playground, street, sidewalk improvements, leverages fed funds















By Patrick Crowley

Special to NKyTribune

The Newport City Board of Commissioners approved plans to spend $1 million – including more than $600,000 in federal funds – to improve streets, install new playground equipment in two city parks and enhance sidewalks along Monmouth and Third streets.

“Leveraging federal and state funds are an excellent way to improve safety, transportation, walkability and recreation in Newport,” said Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli, Jr. “These projects will bring outstanding improvements and enhancements to our streets and to two of our neighborhoods.”

Following is a brief breakdown of each of projects:



Playground improvements

New playground structures will be installed at the Buena Vista Park, which is located on W. 12th Street in the city’s west side neighborhood, and the Ralph Mussman Recreation Complex, which is adjacent to Newport High School on the city’s east side.



A contract for $106,564.74 cents was awarded to Dwa Recreation for the purchase and installation of the playground structures. The equipment is expected to be installed within three months.

Sidewalk Improvements

Commissioners approved improving sidewalks along two major thoroughfares:

• Both sides of Monmouth Street between Third and Eighth streets.

• The south side of Third Street from York Street to Washington Avenue.

Existing brick pavers will be replaced with stamped/colored concrete through the $660,000 project, which includes $528,000 in federal funding matched by $132,000 in city funds. A contract will be awarded at a later date. The federal grant was awarded through the Ohio Kentucky Indiana (OKI) Regional Council of Governments, which oversees and allocates federal transportation funding the region.



Newport City Commissioner Beth Fennell is the city’s OKI representative.



“I am proud to be your OKI representative,” Commissioner Fennell said. “This has been an excellent partnership for many years and has resulted in projects to improve safety and transportation, including the projects announced tonight as well as funding for improvements to Festival Park, enhancing the Monmouth Street underpass, the reconstruction and redirection of Carothers Road, the South U.S. 27 Improvement Plan and many others. It is the kind of relationship that helps keep our city safe.”



Street resurfacing

Fourth Street from Washington Avenue to Monmouth Street and Gugel Alley from Sixth Street to Eight Street will be resurfaced. Contracts totaling $232,138 were awarded to Paul Michels & Sons Construction for work that will include installing new concrete paving.



Residents living on the streets will be notified prior to the work beginning later this fall. Information and the schedule will also be posted on the city’s social media platforms.