New Campbell County schools superintendent, Shelli Wilson, sees challenges as opportunities















By Shelby Stills

Kentucky Teacher

After 20 years of service to the district, Shelli Wilson became superintendent of Campbell County Schools, replacing former Superintendent Danny Rust, who retired at the end of June. Rust had served as superintendent since 2016.

Wilson first decided to go into education due to the impact public education had on her life.

“I have always known that education empowers and is the avenue for change in our world,” she said.

No stranger to the district, she said the district is focused on a vision that “values and respects students and staff, focuses on early learning initiatives, provides world-class and individualized pathways for students, and focuses on preparation for all students so that they graduate possessing and excelling with all the attributes of the Profile of a Graduate.”

As districts face continued challenges, Wilson said all challenges are opportunities.

“The increased responsibilities and expectations placed on education are both a challenge and an opportunity,” she said.

She most looks forward to supporting the district’s vision and partnering with the community so that the schools continue to be recognized as leaders in educational excellence.

Wilson attended the University of Kentucky (UK) and moved to Northern Kentucky after graduation. She began her career in 1993 in Fayette County as a 4th and 5th grade teacher, before becoming a special education teacher in Bracken County from 1994 to 2001. She later served as an assistant principal at Bellevue Middle and High School (Bellevue Independent) from 2001 to 2002, and assistant principal at Campbell County High School in 2002.

She became principal of Donald E. Cline Elementary (Campbell County) in 2003 and has served as associate superintendent since 2006. She also worked as an adjunct professor at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) from 2010 to 2021.

Wilson earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from UK, as well as a master’s degree in elementary education, Rank I in instructional leadership, special education certification, and supervisor of instruction K-12 from NKU. She also received her director of special education certification from Xavier University, and her superintendent certification and doctorate in educational leadership from UK.

Wilson has been married to her husband Robert for 26 years. They share two sons who are both graduates of Campbell County High School. The couple’s oldest son is also a graduate of the United States Military Academy and is serving as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army, stationed in Anchorage, Ala., and their youngest son is a senior at Centre College.

Wilson said her kids are her world and when she can’t spend time with them, she enjoys running, gardening and being outdoors.

This story first appeared in Kentucky Teacher, a publication of the Kentucky Department of Education.