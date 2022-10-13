More than 1,200 volunteers from Thomas More University participate in annual Saints Serve day















Thomas More University closed normal activities on campus earlier this week allowing faculty, staff, and students to participate in the second annual Saints Serve, a day of service benefiting local non-profits and charities.

The campus-wide, day-long event allows the Thomas More community to come together and assist those in need throughout northern Kentucky and the greater Cincinnati region. Day classes were canceled so that all traditional students could participate. Students enrolled in online and accelerated programs were also invited to lend a hand.

Over 1,200 Thomas More volunteers including students, faculty, staff, and board of trustee members participated in over 70 projects with more than 55 organizations across greater Cincinnati resulting in more than 3,000 hours of service performed in support of community organizations. Partner organizations increased from 44 last year, with many returning in 2022.

Returning members included:

• Covington Rotary

• ORSANCO

• Master Provisions

• Parish Kitchen

• BeConcerned

• FreeStore Foodbank

• City of Crestview Hills

• Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery

• Brighton Center

• Emergency Shelter

• Empower Youth

• Go Pantry

• Hosea House

• Matthew 25 Ministries

• Project Linus

• Redwood

• Rose Garden

• Wasson Way

• YWCA

New partners for Saints Serve 2022 included:

• Great Parks of Hamilton County

• City of Wilder

• Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society

• Best Point Education and Behavioral Health

• Ft. Thomas Forest Conservancy

• Habitat for Humanity

• Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky

• Julie Learning Center

• Life Learning Center

• Lighthouse Youth and Family Services

• New Hope Center

• Point Arc, Ronald McDonald

• Shelterhouse

• St. Vincent de Paul

• Su Casa Hispanic Center of Cincinnati

• Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank

“For 101 years, our University has been deeply committed to our Catholic values and traditions,” said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D., kicking off the day in a video message to participants. “Through these service projects, we engage in the principles of Catholic social teaching and maintain the University’s long-standing history of selfless commitment to others. Please use today’s service learning as an opportunity to reflect. As always, we encourage you to examine your place in the world, your responsibility to others, and the ultimate meaning of life.”

Chillo’s message preceded an opening prayer by Rev. Gerald E. Twaddell, D. Phil., faculty member and University chaplain.

In addition to hands-on service projects, the University also held donation drives for those impacted by the July flooding, mudslides, and landslides in Eastern Kentucky. Both building and school supplies were collected to help those in need. Items will be sent to several schools and libraries in the region to distribute.

Community members could also make monetary donations to the Hindman Settlement School and the Campus Flood Relief, which helps students from Alice Lloyd College who have faced significant losses.

For more information about Thomas More University, visit www.thomasmore.edu.

