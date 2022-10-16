Money tip for students: College students living in off-campus properties should consider renters insurance















College students who rent an apartment or house should consider purchasing renters insurance, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). This insurance provides coverage if their belongings get stolen, burned in a fire or destroyed by a natural disaster.

“If you’re living in a dorm, your parents’ homeowners insurance may cover any losses you experience, but this won’t be the case if you’re renting a house or apartment,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “Our administration will always put education first, and that includes making sure students understand the financial aspects of college.”

Students should check with their insurance agent to make sure they know what’s covered and what the deductible is if they file a claim.

Some colleges offer dorm insurance as part of their enrollment package. Such policies often have a low monthly cost and a small deductible, unlike many homeowners’ policies.

When buying renters insurance, students should consider replacement versus actual cash value. Replacement means they’ll get a new version of the same item; actual cash value will give them an amount based on the item’s used value.

