Milestones therapeutic horsemanship program to host A Day of Healing programs in Oct. and Nov.















Sometimes you just need a shoulder to cry on. And sometimes that shoulder is 16 hands high.

Milestones Inc. is a non-profit therapeutic horsemanship program that presents opportunities for individuals with challenges to enhance their quality of life. Located in Independence, Milestone’s staff and volunteers assist each rider to become an innovative and productive member of the community by building independence, self-confidence, and social skills in a safe, fun, and loving environment.

During the height of the pandemic, Milestone’s staff realized that not only are their horses good for the physical well-being of individuals, but also for their mental well-being. The staff and volunteers at Milestone’s Inc. have developed a program called A Day of Healing. The programs were originally developed for front-line medical workers through a partnership with St. Elizabeth but are now offering this program to individuals in our community. Milestone’s executive director Susan Kinsella explains.

“Horses offer us a non-judgmental and unbiased relationship in which we can learn to express and understand ourselves better,” says Kinsella. “As prey animals, horses are very intuitive and in tune with their environment. Most of our communication with horses is happening non-verbally. Horses are able to read our body language, emotions, and physiological reactions such as heartbeat and breathing. Many people feel they are able to be more vulnerable and open around horses because of their receptive and non-judgmental presence.”

There will be four different sessions targeted toward specific audiences. All sessions are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

• Silver Edition (age 50 plus) Saturday, October 8

• Eating Disorder Trauma (ages 13 and older) Saturday, October 15

• General Trauma (ages 21 and older) Saturday, October 29 & November 5

Participants can expect to focus on mindfulness and relaxation exercises, meeting the herd, learning how to safely engage with horses, grooming and haltering a horse, and working with a trainer to take a horse through an obstacle course. Riding will not be a part of the program. Space is limited. The cost to participate is $150 per session. This fee will help support the Milestone’s program and horses.

Programs will take place at the Milestone’s barn, located at 12372 Riggs Rd in Independence. To register for the program visit milestones.org and click on the Day of Healing icon.

