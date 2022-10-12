McKinney family rolls up with their Kentucky Smoked Brisket Bar-B-Q truck — people follow their noses















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It’s quite unusual for a food truck to steal the show at a big gathering for a good cause, but the aroma did it.

At Boots ‘n Brews, supporting the Covington-based non-profit The Point/Arc held recently in Ft. Mitchell, the Kentucky Smoked Brisket Bar-B-Q truck was the center of attention.

“I was tremendously surprised by the stir they created,” said Erin Barnes, the co-chair of the event, “perhaps it was the aroma coming from their truck.”

Darrin and Melinda McKinney, co-owners of the truck and Kentucky Smoked Bar-B-Q, dismissed a family move to serve at the event one of several events in the 50th anniversary year for The Point/Arc.

“We did pretty well, said the 52-year-old Darrin, a resident of Edgewood. “Remember, we’re just getting started.”

That’s an understatement.

The McKinney Family – including son Casey – rolled-out their food truck in May, and a lot of Northern Kentucky has already heard — or tasted – KSBBBQ.

Darrin talks about things he loves doing – entertaining, music, food and laughter.

Well, he can check off three of those boxes already.

“I was an Operations Specialist,” says the Dixie Heights High School graduate. “You know those receipts you get from the printer at gas stations? Well, I repaired them, for about 20 years working for Data Tech Depot.”

Then he moved into one of those loves – music.

Darin McKinney was a “metal-head” and part of the band Simple Aggression, a heavy metal group.

“We even had a video on MTV,” he boasts. “And we did some touring, from Nashville to places up North.”

There was no mention of food while he was in the band.

“Not with my long hair,” he joked.

Next stop – building power resistors.

“I worked with my future wife’s (Melinda) mom,” he said. “I was a machinist on a lathe.”

He must have had some free time with that gig – he eventually wed Melinda in 1998.

“She’s been super,” he said. “She goes along with all my wild ideas. I think we have a winner with KSBBB.”

Darrin says he got most of his cooking skill from his mom.

“That first brisket I made, wow, you could’ve broken a tooth on it,” he said. “I’ve been around – or eating – brisket for over 30 years so I felt I had the credentials to handle my own business.”

And since May, his KSBBB truck can be seen in and around Northern Kentucky.

“Business is good,” he says.

He says people hear about the red-and gold truck by work-of-mouth and social media. “We just signed up with Yelp,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of support.”

His menu is the classic stuff made with brisket. Sandwiches loaded with mac and cheese and/or tater tots.

Darrin and his KSBBBQ can be reached at ksbbbq.com