Matt Buttelwerth ends 17 years of Tri-State Internet Sports radio, called over 700 high school games















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

It’s over.

The 17-year run of Tri-State Internet Sports Radio has come to an end.

Founder, president, sales coordinator and play-by-play announcer Matt Buttelwerth called it quits this week.

“I just thought 17 years was time,” Buttelwerth told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “And besides,” he added, “I have grandkids playing high school ball now. It was a time commitment; and yes, I’ll miss it.”

So will most high schools in Northern Kentucky.

Buttelwerth claims he started the project back in 2005 when one of his kids was attending Gallatin County High School.

Buttelwerth – then a sports producer at 700-WLW Radio – started his second career – calling high school football, basketball and baseball games.

He claims during his 17-year run he’s called over 700 games; while creating some milestones along the way.

“We did Walton and Cooper’s first football games,” he recalled, “And we did some 1,000 and 2,000-point basketball record broadcasts.

“Don’t forget the Mr. and Miss Basketball players that we broadcast over the years,” he said.

What he didn’t forget was the very first broadcast.

“It was Trimble County and Gallatin in basketball,” he said, matter-of-factly. “Gallatin won, 59-50 and we used borrowed equipment for that broadcast.”

Buttelwerth – a St. Henry grad – also remembers using an analog phone line.

And if Buttelwerth thinks he’ll be missing the action, well, there was an outpouring of “good-byes” and “good lucks” on social media.

“What a ride, my man,” said Ludlow boys basketball coach Aaron Stamm. “Thanks for getting me started with this crazy profession calling broadcasting. It’s a great gig and I developed that passion and dedication working with you for all those years.

“We are looking for ideas to broadcast basketball games – we could use you in the Ludlow Gym.”

Fellow broadcaster, and former co-worker, Bill (Seg) Dennison who handles the morning sports reports on 700-WLW Radio had this to say: “Buttles, a true pro…. did a great job with high school sports and more.”

Gallatin County chipped in with Kristian Morgan: “So thankful for you Buttles. You did an awesome job giving Gallatin County kids some exposure and spotlight.”

And perhaps the biggest compliment came from Terry Niehaus, the Alumni and Development Director at Covington’s Holy Cross High School.

“Sad to see you give it up, Matt’ but it does take up a lot of time. You did a great job. You are always welcome to stop by the Holy Cross Radio set-up and say hello. Take care, my man!”

His goal was to garner exposure for the athletes in Northern Kentucky.

Along the way, Matt Buttelwerth certainly made some friends.