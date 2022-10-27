Maddie Lawson, 15, is pursuing her first love — drag racing; already a veteran of the racetrack















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

There’s gotta be an easier way to earn a living. And a safer one, too.

But Maddie Lawson continues to pursue her first love – drag racing.

She’s been at it for some seven years – and she’s pretty good.

Oh, did we forget to mention – the 10th grader from Gallatin County High School is only 15.

But already a veteran of the racetrack.

“I started racing in 2016 when I was eight,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

But why, Maddie? Why?

“Well,” she smiled, “my PawPaw drives a ’73 Nova, and that’s really how I got started.”

Maddie races at Thornhill Dragstrip in Kenton County – off 177 in Morningview; she also has raced at Edgewater Sports Park in Cleves (Ohio) and Kentucky Dragway in Clay City, Kentucky.

But she does her practicing right at home.

“My dad made some lights, used at our track – they’re called Christmas trees,” she said, “They’re hand-held and they’re used for starting and taking off.”

Maddie’s mom – Mary Ann Lawson – says, “Drag Racing has become much more popular with young people.”

But is it safe?

“Maddie wears fire-proof race pants and jacket and has the Hans Device in her helmet,” Mary Ann points out, “And she has an arm restraint and special shoes.”

The Hans essentially works like an airbag. But instead of inflating a cushion to arrest occupant motion in a collision, it uses a raised collar and two polyester-fabric tethers to secure the driver’s head.

The diver’s shoulder belts hold the tall, still collar securely in place.

The device was designed in the early 1980s by American scientist and researcher Dr. Robert Hubbard, a professor of biomechanical engineering at Michigan State University.

That first race – in April 2016 — and Maddie boldly says she was, “pretty good.”

That same year, she won the Ralph Payne Memorial at Thornhill.

“It was August,” she remembered, “And I won two trophies and about $1,400.”

She says her total earnings to date – about $3,000.

She came back to Thornhill and won the 2022 Queen of the Hill. Last year she was third in the points chase and second last year.

The 2020 points championship was hers at Thornhill.

Thornhill isn’t the only track that’s been kind to Maddie Lawson.

She’s won multiple times at Kentucky Dragway, including the 2019 Ken Mor Bluegrass Nationals; the Hallothanksmas Race last year and this year’s Junior Dragster breakout race.

Maddie will remain a junior racer until she’s 18, mom Mary Ann explained – and then she goes for the “Big Car.”

“I’m a mini-dragster now,” she said, “I drive a Mike Bos Chassis Craft, 2022 Model. We have about $16,000 invested in it.”

The speed?

“From starting,” she says, “it takes 7.90 seconds in an eighth-mile race, to get to 82 miles-per-hour.”



Her following – besides parents and family?

“Well, I have a couple of friends from school that come and watch,” she said. “They still can’t believe it.”

The races – an eighth-mile – usually have 20 cars entered – a big race will have 75-or more she says. And the season runs from April through October.

As for sponsors, she’s already locked up Lucas Oil, Bavarian, Lawson Farms, JL Construction and Excavating and Ruttle Racing.

And now there’s even a better reason to win – the money is getting better.

“I’m going to Mississippi in December,” she said, “for a three-day race and could win up to $30,000.”

Not bad for a 10th grader.

In fact, not a bad day’s earnings for anyone.