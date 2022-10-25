Life Learning Center to hold second Foundations for A Better Life program graduation October 29















On Saturday, October 29, Life Learning Center (LLC) will host its second graduation ceremony of 2022, celebrating the Members who have completed LLC’s transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life.

The Covington-based nonprofit delivers a holistic integrated continuum of education and care facilitating transformational change, long-term employment, and dignity for the “at risk” citizens of the region.

The Graduation ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at 20 West 18th St. in Covington. Immediately following the ceremony will be a luncheon celebration. The event is open to the public and community members are encouraged to attend. The meal is reserved for only those individuals who RSVP online in advance. Reservations must be received by October 26.

Life Learning Center delivers The Foundations for a Better Life 12-week program which focuses on addressing five domains of life: Physical, Financial, Spiritual, Emotional and Relational. Individuals enrolled in the program present a multitude of barriers often derived from the addiction epidemic, increased incarceration, and childhood poverty rates rising in our local tri-state area.

These factors directly hinder an individual’s ability to generate an income for their family, leaving citizens “at-risk” and with barriers to employment. In order to complete the program and be recognized as a graduate, Candidates must complete the 12-week education program, maintain drug-free status and obtain employment. Once these conditions are met, Candidates become members and are welcomed at Life Learning Center for life. Life Learning Center’s holistic approach directly impacts Candidate outcomes and has proven a successful model for nearly 3,000 candidates since 2006.

The Graduation ceremony is a celebration for members who have completed Life Learning Center’s Foundations for a Better Life program and secured employment — or matriculated into post-secondary education.

Graduates will don caps and gowns and be recognized with all the Pomp and Circumstance of any traditional graduation ceremony. For many, this is the first time they have completed something meaningful which makes the ceremony that much more significant.

Speakers include two representatives from the graduating class as well as Dr. O’Dell Owens, a prominent medical and educational figure in Greater Cincinnati.

“Attending this graduation ceremony is the best way to see our work in action,” said Alecia Webb-Edgington, President of Life Learning Center. “I highly encourage the community to attend to witness this moving occasion and show your support to our graduates.”

