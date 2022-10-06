Letters to Editor: Rouse for Suzanne Cetrulo, Pfetzer for Julie Metzger Aubuchon, Witte for Rene Heinrich















Thomas Rouse: Keep Suzanne Cetrulo, Appeals Court Judge

I’ve been around a while and am intimately familiar with the KY Court of Justice. I am in year 45 of law practice in KY, served as President and Governor of the KY Bar Assn., on the Ethics committee for almost 35 years, and on the KY Supreme Court rules Committee. So, I am somewhat more than an interested observer of our judicial elections.

We have some very important elections this November involving the Kentucky Court of Justice and, as we know, elections have consequences. Northern Kentucky is electing one of our two members of Kentucky’s primary appellate court – the Court of Appeals. Our Supreme Court can pick and choose most of the appeals it decides, but the COA takes everything. It serves an essential function in our justice system. That is why this election is so very important.

I support Judge Susanne Cetrulo and want her to continue in her position. Judge Cetrulo has all of the essential qualities needed in an appellate judge – compassion, intelligence, impartiality, a keen understanding of the law, outstanding writing skills and the diligence required to work through the many cases in her Court.

Before taking the Bench, Judge Cetrulo was one of our Commonwealth’s busiest and best trial attorneys and has considered both sides of hundreds of cases. Her passion – which may seem out of place for a civil trial attorney – was handling adoptions for many parents building families. In my opinion, that is God’s work and is one of the few tasks we attorneys are privileged to do for families.

Without hesitation, I fully support Judge Susanne Cetrulo and will vote for her in November.

Thomas L. Rouse

Thomas Rouse Law

Ft. Mitchell

Mary Ann Pfetzer: Vote for Julie Metzger Aubuchon, Florence Mayor

I‘m writing to encourage your support for Julie Metzger Aubuchon for Florence Mayor.

I’ve known Julie to be a true-servant of the people, all the way back to our time in the Boone County Business Association. She gives freely of her time to worthy causes and has established herself as a leader who can bring change to any organization she’s involved. She grew up on the east side of Florence and fights to keep our older neighborhoods viable while keeping our taxes low.

I urge your support for Julie for Mayor on November 8th.”

Mary Ann Pfetzer

Florence



Yasmin White: Elect Rene Heinrich, State Senate 24th

Hope. That is the first emotion I felt when Rene Heinrich announced her candidacy for State Senate for the 24th district.

Rene is a highly respected and effective attorney in our region, which is how I came to meet her two years ago. While working with her, she consistently demonstrated passion, dedication, and most importantly, integrity. Once she announced her candidacy, I began following her campaign. As I suspected, her priorities aligned with what I truly believe we need in a Senator. When you discuss her candidacy with her, you can see that the passion and motivation she has for becoming the best Senator for us is unrivaled.

We know there are changes that need to be made in various areas, and Rene is ready to lead with integrity and work collaboratively to make those changes happen. She has a very impressive background and the experience we need to make a positive difference. She is a successful attorney who owns her own law firm, was previously appointed by Governor Beshear to serve on the Kentucky Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board. She has served on the Kentucky Supreme Court’s advisory panel for the Supreme Court Rules of Practice and Procedure. She has represented over 2,000 children and their families in cases involving child dependency, neglect, and abuse in the Northern Kentucky area. She hass been a mentor for college students, and she serves as a councilwoman for her city. It is very clear that Rene cares about her community and the rest of Kentucky.

If you chat with Rene, or take a look at her campaign, you can see that she will strive to do what’s right for our region. She will help protect our children and families, our health, work to bring tax dollars back to our area, and so much more. She will listen to us, be transparent with us, and fight to make the changes we need. She won’t be worried about scoring political points, and she will never stop advocating for us.. It’s what she does. Every day, she is in various courtrooms advocating for the children and families she represents, and I can state with absolute certainty that she will take that same fight to Frankfort for all of us here in the 24th district.

Yasmin Witte

Bellevue

The NKyTribune welcomes letters to the editor supporting your candidate in the November election. One letter per writer, please.