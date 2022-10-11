Legal Aid of the Bluegrass reminds that Medicare Open Enrollment starts October 15, closes December 7















Medicare Open Enrollment is startis on October 15. This allows people on Medicare to compare their prescription drug plans and/or Medicare Advantage plans, to ensure that they are getting the best, most affordable coverage available in 2023.

Most people who compare their plans during Medicare Open Enrollment save significant money.

But Legal Aid of the Bluegrass suggests you should not delay, for Medicare open enrollment closes on December 7.

The Medicare SHIP Program, a non-profit organization established under the Older Americans Act, can provide comparison assistance at no charge to you.

Medicare SHIP does NOT sell or endorse any insurance company but will help you make informed decisions with regards to your Medicare needs.

Additionally, the program can screen you for money-saving benefits, such as help to lower your medication and Medicare premium costs each month.

Call the Medicare SHIP Program at 1-866-516-3051 or visit lablaw.org/ship-program to find out more and to get information.