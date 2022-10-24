League of Women Voters of Kentucky offers nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org















Ahead of the November 8 general election, the League of Women Voters of Kentucky offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This voter guide for election information provides Kentucky voters with personalized candidate information and the basics of the Constitutional amendments on the ballot.



“From local ballot initiatives to important state races, it is crucial voters in Kentucky make their voices heard this election year,” said Fran Wagner, president. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource that provides voters with information they need to make an informed vote this fall. The League of Women Voters of Kentucky has published our voter guide on VOTE411 as a resource for all Kentucky voters.”

Kentuckians will mark their ballots for local, state, and national officials and judges along with two proposed amendments to the Kentucky Constitution. League members have been working to register voters across the Commonwealth, tabling at local events including college campuses, speaking with high school students new to voting, and reaching out to persons with past felony convictions whose voting rights were restored by the governor’s executive order. Local leagues are hosting candidate forums and meet and greet events, to give voters information about the candidates beyond the usual “sound bite” commercials.

In addition, the League is providing information about the new voting and election laws through forums across the Commonwealth and wide distribution of information through social media and print materials.



VOTE411 helps millions each year — many of them young people and first-time voters — learn more about what’s on their ballot, where candidates stand on the issues and more.

“The League of Women Voters of Kentucky is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Kentucky voters,” said Wagner. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411.org to learn about candidates and make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on Election Day.”

Voting opportunities

Kentuckians will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. local time. Voters may also vote early in person with no excuse November 3, 4 and 5. They may vote early with an excuse October 26, 27, 28, 31, and November 1 and 2. Voters should be sure to check GoVoteKY.com well in advance for voting locations and times, as they may differ from previous elections.



Voters with an eligible excuse may request an absentee mail-in ballot by Oct 25 at GoVoteKY.com.



Voters can also check LWVKY.org for more details about these four ways to vote and VOTE411.org for candidate and amendment information. Note: Candidates have been invited to participate but do not always respond.

