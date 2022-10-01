Kentucky voter registration surges in August with more than 9,600 newly-registered voters joining rolls















The Kentucky Secretary of State on Friday announced Kentucky is seeing a surge in voter registrations with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August.

The increase comes after two years of flatlined voter registration in the state

“Voter registration is back,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “With COVID increasingly in the rearview mirror, political parties and civic organizations are able to promote voter registration, and we’re doing our part as well.”

August also saw 5,373 voters were removed from the rolls – 4,189 deceased voters, 677 voters who were convicted of felonies, 412 voters who moved out of state, 65 voters adjudged incompetent, 29 voters who voluntarily de-registered, and 1 duplicate registration.

Republican registrants account for 45.3 percent of the electorate, with 1,618,444 voters. Republican registration increased by 3,266 voters, a .20 percent increase.

Democratic registrants account for 44.9 percent of the electorate. Democratic registration shrunk by 1,099 voters, a .07 percent decrease.

Voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.8 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 2,191 voters, a .63 percent increase. Voters who are not Republicans or Democrats remain the fastest-growing share of the electorate.

The Secretary of State’s office is reminding Kentuckians that the deadline to register to vote to participate in the general election is October 11.

Kentucky Secretary of State