Kentucky Symphony Orchestra announces its 31st season; mark your calendars for great entertainment















The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra keeps on truckin’ with its 31st season providing Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati with a unique brand of culture and entertainment.

The orchestra is directed by James R. Cassidy.

For 2022-23 the KSO returns to Greaves Concert Hall on the campus of NKU for 4 of its 5 programs and a return to reserved seating/tiered pricing.

The season opens on Saturday, October 22.

Like last season, concerts will be offered in-person and via live streamed for $35 per single ticket or $150 for all five concerts for the best seats in the house.

Mark your calenders now for a season-full of spectacular entertainment:

Brahmsicans vs Wagnercrats

7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22

Greaves Concert Hall, NKU

The 19th c. debate between the schools of traditional conservative symphonic and chamber music, championed by Johannes Brahms and the progressive, harmonically complex, heavily orchestrated, epic forms preferred by Richard Wagner, led composers, musicians, critics and audiences to align themselves with one or the other musical camps.

The KSO thought it might be fun to stage a debate between the two musical parties, with each composer offering opening symphonic remarks (Rienzi Overture, Symphony No. 3) and reversing the order of their responses (Five Hungarian Dances, “Prelude and Liebestod”) before each issues brief closing statements (“Ride of the Valkyries,” Hungarian Dance, No. 5).

The audience will brandish buttons supporting their candidate composer. On-line surveys will determine the winner.

An Orchestral Puzzler

7:30 Saturday, November 12, 2022

Greaves Concert Hall, NKU

When pop music traverses into the symphonic realm, it is often the iconoclast who makes that foray. Frank Zappa certainly went his own way with his brand of rock music, and he left his final impression in 1992 with a collection of short symphonic works under the banner The Yellow Shark.

1970s & ‘80s glam rocker/composer David Bowie and musician/producer Brian Eno penned songs for Bowie’s Low and Heroes albums, then teamed up with minimalist composer Philip Glass, who took their songs “Subterraneans” and “Abdulmajid” and incorporated them into Glass’ “Low” Symphony and “Heroes” symphonic ballet.

Experiencing performances of any these works live is a rare event anywhere on the planet.

Don’t miss them in Northern Kentucky.

Happy Feet

7:30 Saturday, January 21, 2023

Greaves Concert Hall, (NKU)

Some of the world’s most beloved symphonic music is found in music of the dance and ballet scores. The KSO, in its quest to uncover unique and engaging music, found three inspiring and diverse 20th c ballet scores by Aaron Copland (Billy The Kid Suite), William Grant Still (Sahdji) and Manuel de Falla (The Three-Cornered Hat), which tell the stories of a wild-west outlaw, an African hunting festival, and Spanish seduction.

The music and tales are colorful, employing cowboy tunes, ceremonial drumming and chanting, and flamenco flair and sizzle. The Young Professional Choral Collective and mezzo soprano Quinn Ankrum will make their KSO debuts.

“They’re Grrreat!”

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023

Greaves Concert Hall, (NKU)

The KSO’s penchant for thematic programming doesn’t often allow it to present classical works without a story or concept associated with them.

KSO Musicians have requested Franz Schubert’s 9th Symphony (“The Great”C Major) for decades, so we called upon an old cereal advertising campaign to tie Rossini (Tancredi Overture), Mozart and Schubert selections together with — “They’re Grrreat!”

Michael Chertock, the KSO’s first guest artist in 1992, performs Mozart’s effervescent Piano Concerto No. 23.

Swing Revival meets Electro Swing

7:30 Saturday, May 13, 2023

The Newport Car Barn (Newport)

The KSO’s “Devou-Doo Daddies,” which specialize in the swing revival movement of the early to mid 1990s (Royal Crown Revue, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Squirrel Nut Zippers, etc.) will make its subscription series debut, adding a 2020s swing component to its high-energy swing dance music.

Today’s global Electro Swing (Parov Stelar, Caro Emerald, Swingrowers, etc.) infuses elements of Hip-Hop within its swing sound, making it fair game for KSO incorporation and evolution. The KSO invites patrons to grab a dance partner and prepare for a new and old way to swing at the Newport Car Barn.

The KSO closes out its 31st campaign with Millennial vs Gen Z Swing.

For 30 seasons the KSO has differentiated itself from more traditional orchestral offerings via its unique thematic presentations and its mission to make symphonic music and the concert experience attractive, accessible and affordable.

Tickets for each show this year remain where they have been for several years at $35 to experience great musicians, guest artists and innovative programming unique to our region.

For those who need to stay home, the KSO continues live streaming each concert (with multiple cameras) for your ‘at home access’ for the price of a single ticket.

Subscribers to all five shows get in-person, preferential seating, flexible use and access to live streams with a $25 savings.

Tickets are available online at kyso.org or by phone at (859) 431-6216.

