Kenton County Library’s Erlanger Branch celebrates 20th anniversary, events planned throughout October















The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is celebrating the 20th anniversary of having a permanent home.

In 1914 the Erlanger Library was established by the Erlanger Women’s Club. Volunteers and one librarian operated this library. The community embraced the Erlanger Branch Library despite relocating to several locations over the years. On October 13, 2002, the Erlanger Branch opened at 401 Kenton Lands Road.

The Kenton County Public Library wouldn’t be the number one system in the state, and the Erlanger Branch wouldn’t be the busiest library in the state without its staff and volunteers. Six people who opened the branch 20 years ago still work for KCPL; Kari Jones, program coordinator – Covington Branch, Lise Tewes, school services coordinator – Outreach, Jennifer Beach, outreach programmer – Outreach, Monica Robertson, collections specialist – Administration, Steve Stotts, collections services – Erlanger Branch and Pam Baker, systems technician – Erlanger Branch.

Jones started at the library when the Erlanger Branch was located on Dixie Highway. “I put the books on the shelf in the current building,” Jones said, who began working for KCPL at age 17.

Jones isn’t the only one who worked her way up from a part-time position to a supervisory position.

“I love working at the library and making a difference in the lives of children and families,” said Tewes. It’s so rewarding but also so fun. I have thought to myself numerous times over the years, ‘I can’t believe they pay me to do this; It’s so fun!’” Tewes worked part-time at the former location and went full-time when the library opened on Kenton Lands. “Seeing the new building open in 2002 was a huge step for me personally and for the whole community. The way the community responded to that building was amazing. They were truly grateful and so excited to enjoy such a beautiful facility and all the great programs that we could do in that wonderful space.”

Baker started working for KCPL only a few weeks before the permanent location opened and is still working at the Erlanger Branch. “I love working at the library because I love helping people. I have made a lot of friends at the library, both co-workers and patrons. I also love learning new things, and the computer world is constantly changing. Every day is a new and different day at the library.”

In 2018, the Erlanger Branch expanded to add larger meeting rooms and a makerspace known as the STREAM Center. The branch now has an auditorium that can accommodate 450 people, allowing the branch to host concerts and other large events.

The roots of the Kenton County Public Library can be traced back to 1899 as several distinguished citizens of Covington, Kentucky, convened to discuss the need for a public library for its citizens. In 1901 a newly appointed library Board passed rules that declared free library service to every man, woman, and child in Covington, making the Covington Library one of the first in the south to provide racially integrated service. On March 22, 1953, the residents of rural Kenton County received bookmobile service. The Covington Library, the Erlanger Library and the bookmobile merged under the newly formed Kenton County Public Library District in 1967. The Kenton County Public Library now has five branches – Erlanger, Independence, Covington Outreach (including a book mobile) and the Online Branch.

Visit kentonlibrary.org for more information.

The library will Party Like It’s 2002 throughout October with several programs at the Erlanger Branch:

Lunch n’ Learn

Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Erlanger Branch’s Kenton Lands Road location with a talk by Dave Schroeder, the library’s executive director. Boxed lunch from Kremer’s Market will be provided.

Happy Anniversary: Dance Party

Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m.

An old-fashioned anniversary party highlights the month-long celebration of the Erlanger Branch building’s 20 Years in existence. Join fellow patrons and staff along with a DJ dance party, Photo Booth, refreshments and activities for the family to celebrate this great space!

2000’s Game Night

Oct. 24, 4-5 p.m.

To celebrate the Erlanger branch’s 20th anniversary, we will play video games and tabletop games from the 2000’s.

Elevation: The U2 Tribute Show

Oct. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.

Since 2002, Elevation has paid homage to the sounds of U2, performing worldwide. This show celebrates two twentieth anniversaries – Elevation’s 20 years of performing together and the Erlanger Branch Library’s 20 years in its current location. Have a rockin’ good time with this special U2 tribute! U2 costumes are encouraged but not required. Registration is required at kentonlibrary.org.

Kenton County Public Library