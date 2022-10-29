Kearies Simpson, 21, of Covington charged in wrong way I-75 collision that killed Martha Arlinghaus















Covington police announced that Kearies Simpson, 23, of Covington, has been charged with murder, seven counts of wanton endangerment 1st Degree, and criminal mischief 1st Degree in connection a fatal accident on 1-75 this week.

Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed in the accident when she was hit head-on by a vehicle going the wrong way on the interstate. There were two occupants of the vehicle going the wrong way and both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Simpson was the driver of the wrong-way vehicle. She has been lodged in the Hamilton County Detention Center while awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.

The other passenger in the wrong-way vehicle has been released from the hospital.

Interstate 75 northbound was shut down from the Kyles Lane exit for some time while investigators worked the scene and traffic had to find an alternate route into the downtown Covington/Cincinnati area.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the actual collision to please contact Detective Gregg Andrews at 859-292-2271.

Martha Arlinghaus devoted her life to Catholic education as a teacher, first at St. Paul School, Florence, St.Benedict school in Covington, and then Villa Madonna Academy Elementary School in Villa Hills. She had a lifelong connection to the Benediction Community. She retired from teaching in 2002.

She is survived by her brothers Robert (Martha) and Kenneth (Sally) Arlinghaus and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday 9-10 a.m. at Middendorf Funeral home in Fort Wright and mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Walburg Monestary in Villa Hills. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to St. Walburg Monastery or Villa Madonna Academy.

See Martha Arlinghaus’ complete obituary here.