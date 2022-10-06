KDE selects 26 teachers from Kenton County School District to participate in LETRS Reading Academy















The Kenton County School District has announced 26 certified staff members have been selected to participate in the Kentucky Department of Education’s Reading Academy which brings the LETRS — Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling — professional learning opportunity to about 2,400 across the state.

These individuals will engage in professional learning during a two-year period on topics that are essential for literacy instruction.

The purpose of the Kentucky Reading Academies is to increase reading outcomes for elementary students by providing high-quality, job-embedded professional learning about how students learn to read to K-5 teachers and administrators.

“As we strive for every student to reach his or her maximum learning potential and be transition ready at every level, we understand the importance of a student’s ability to read,” said Shawna Harney, chief academic officer for the Kenton County School District. “We know this is a critical predictor for success in education and in life. Research shows that students who are not reading proficiently by the end of third grade are four times more likely not to finish high school.”

The Kentucky Department of Education has allotted $10 million in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding to support LETRS. Senate Bill (SB) 9, the Read to Succeed Act, provides an additional $22 million to support sustainability.

LETRS is evidence-based training that provides educators with professional learning grounded in reading research. The reading research represents a body of comprehensive and multi-disciplinary evidence for how students learn to read and write proficiently, why some students struggle and how educators can teach and intervene, if necessary. Through LETRS, teachers gain essential knowledge to master the fundamentals of literacy instruction required to transform student learning and create a more vibrant experience for all young readers.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass said there is much work to be done in order to make up for some of the experiences students missed out on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that there is work to do, but resources are here along the way,” said Glass. “We are excited to offer this LETRS training and we are excited about literacy in the state as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. If you don’t hear it enough, … thank you for all that you do for our kids and our communities. We are so grateful for you.”

