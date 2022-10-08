Kareem Simpson: Why I’ve decided to put my experience to work for Covington School Board















Covington Independent Public Schools are in a state of emergency. Despite several recent gains to help its students succeed the following statistics still stand true:

• In 2021, the average ACT score of Covington high school students was 14.9 compared to the state average of 18 • In 2021, only 18.2% of Covington high school students scored proficient or higher in Reading on the Kentucky State Assessment • Only 27% of the Class of 2022 were determined to be “college and/or career ready”

These statistics and many more show the need we have to help facilitate positive change in our public school system.

As a United States Army Veteran, a proud graduate of Holmes High School and a lifelong community enthusiast, I have always been an advocate for the needs of our community. I feel that the time has come for me to take my commitment to our community to the next level and that’s why I launched my campaign for a seat on the Covington School Board to make change happen and to challenge the status quo.

My efforts as a board member would center on strengthening the district’s long-term vision to provide equitable education by promoting diversity and inclusion, demanding high expectations while serving all of the children in our community. Our strength is our diversity and we have to celebrate that diversity. Our schools are here to serve the educational needs of all children – no matter their zip code or socioeconomic status.

Covington Independent Public Schools is losing students to higher-performing schools in our region due to its lack of innovative practices and a sense of urgency with regard to accelerating the academic growth of Covington students. And sadly, many within its administration are not using all the tools that they have afforded to them to make change that is needed to address the situation.

With all this being said, there are many dedicated public servants in our schools who are fighting the good fight. Currently, the school district is in the process of conducting a very robust strategic plan which incorporates diversity and inclusion. I applaud this effort and I want to work together with them to move the needle closer to equity and high expectations for all.

I witnessed firsthand how some Covington students were left to fend for themselves during the days that COVID-19 prevented regular in-person school sessions. Today, we are all witnessing how far behind so many of our students are academically thanks to learning disruptions. Many Covington teachers performed outstandingly well during this crisis with the tools provided to them, but the district administration could have done better by providing better tools.

Schools may be the first place that students see humanity on a larger scale outside of their households. Because of this, school leaders must take responsibility for the ripple effect of their disregard to our students by traditionally setting a low expectation for success.

If bold, transformational change does not happen, we all should worry about the level of success we are setting our Covington students up for. I humbly ask for your support this November so we can continue the change that Covington students are counting on.

Kareem Simpson is a candidate for Covington School Board. You can learn more at simpson4covington.com