Jill Morenz named CEO of Aviatra Accelerators, brings entrepreneurial spirit to empowering women















Aviatra Accelerators, the successful Cincinnati-based non-profit accelerator devoted to empowering women-owned startups and small businesses, has named Jill Morenz as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Formerly Director of Community Initiatives and Communications for the Catalytic Fund, Morenz has extensive non-profit and entrepreneurial experience and will lead Aviatra into its next phase of growth as it continues its work to provide holistic support to female entrepreneurs at all stages of business.

A team of Aviatra board members spearheaded a regional search for Aviatra’s new CEO.

“We were incredibly impressed with Jill’s professionalism, connections and fundraising experience – and as an entrepreneur herself, we truly believe she is the right person to lead the organization at this juncture,” said Craig Carlson, Middle Market Banking Leader for Truist and Chair, Aviatra Accelerators Board of Directors.

Long-time CEO Nancy Aichholz announced her exit as Aviatra’s CEO earlier this year to pursue her own entrepreneurial interests.

“Aviatra would not be in the strong position it is today without the passion and dedication of Nancy. Her critical leadership and innovative thinking contributed to Aviatra’s success at the highest levels and we are confident that Jill will continue that trajectory,” Carlson continued.

In her prior role at the Catalytic Fund, Morenz held key responsibilities for fundraising, communications, programming and event management. She served in a dual role as Director of the NKY Public Arts Network where she was responsible for shifting the entity to a paid membership organization model. She also developed and hosted Beyond the Curb: River City Living, a community vibrancy project, now in its third season, and was instrumental in the creation of the NKY Bourbon Barrel Walk, a celebration of bourbon and local art. Previously, she was the Director of Operations for Skyward, which has since transitioned into the One NKY Alliance, where she managed fundraising, communications, operations, and events.

As an entrepreneur, Morenz has also created two businesses: an interior design firm that she owned and operated for over fifteen years and Sharp Blue Pencil, a marketing communications and coaching services consultancy.

Working with Aviatra’s Board of Directors and Advisory Board, Morenz’s goals are to diversify funding streams, expand Aviatra’s reach regionally and beyond, create higher levels of engagement for Aviatra alumni and further support early-stage entrepreneurs through program optimization and access to mentors and funding.