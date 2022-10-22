It’s Cirque de New Wave at Ludlow Theater’s Bircus Brewing, supporting local youth, features Miss KY















Come dance with superstars as DJ Status spins 80s New Wave tunes and local “stars,” Ron Padgett of Pivot Realty MCs and NKY’s own Hannah Edelen, 2022’s Miss Kentucky, performs a circus act, “This is Me” from the Greatest Showman.

It’s a Cirque du New Wave at Ludlow Theater’s Bircus Brewing — and a benefit for three charities supporting local youth.

Doors open a 8 p.m. tonight and the show starts at 9 p.m.

“It is a real honor to be asked back to BIRCUS for the 2nd time after performing there with Cirque du NewWave! Imagine the thrill of the Circus & Music together? Being a lover of arts & entertainment of all kinds, I’ve always been fascinated by the CIRCUS. I went with my Mum, Hazel a few times to see Cirque du Soleil at The Trafford Center in Manchester and of course, wanted to jump up and be a part of it. (relax, I never did!).

“Bircus’ Paul Hallinan Miller (Chief Goof-Officer) has put together a fantastic team of entertainers who will perform while we blast out some tunes,” said Clive Farrington, Original Member of When In Rome.

“It’s a special night to come together and celebrate the quirkiness of each of our communities,” said Edelen. “I’m excited to see this collaboration support and further great organizations in our state that are committed to elevating and empowering youth. As an educator, I know just how important access is to great programs in helping students reach their greatness!”

This event supports three local programs for youth:

• The Northern Kentucky Inclusive Students In Education (NISE) is a non-profit educational initiative specializing in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) for College and Career Readiness.

• The Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization is a non-profit foundation devoted to empowering the women of Kentucky to achieve their personal and professional goals that will benefit them, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and our country for the rest of their lives.

• The Social Circus Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit 501c3, raises funds to support programs using ‘circus’ as tools for social change and in medical settings. Many of the people served have limited resources.

For the past 12 years youth in the Cincinnati area have toured the world and learned valuable vocational skills via Circus Mojo and the Bircus Brewing Co.