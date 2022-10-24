IGLOOBARs are coming back to rooftop of Braxton Brewing — for ‘winter wonderland’ with a view















Braxton Brewing in Covington will once again offer a unique rooftop Winter Wonderland experience with IGLOOBARs on their rooftop.

To utilize both their rooftop space during the winter months and offer a one-of-a-kind experience to taproom guests, Braxton Brewing Company is bringing back its unique “IGLOOBAR,” an elevated experience meant to transform Braxton’s rooftop with the feel of a premium ski resort.

Braxton will be offering a new food and elevated cocktail menu that will feature items like TikTok’s favorite “Butter Board” and pretzels and beer cheese.

Beginning November 2nd, each of the ten heated rooftop igloos will become available to Braxton guests. Each igloo can hold up to eight people, where guests will be served food and drink directly to their igloos. A personal Bluetooth speaker also contributes to the Braxton igloo experience. The reservation fee is $35.

Igloos reservations are being taken now and will be open beginning November 2nd.