Horizon Funds’ The 410 to focus gifts on community development, vibrancy; applications open October 17















Members of Horizon Community Funds’ 40-member giving circle, The 410, voted last week to focus their combined gifts for 2022 on community development and vibrancy in Northern Kentucky.

“The members of The 410 are individuals who are deeply committed to seeing Northern Kentucky thrive,” said Horizon Community Funds President and CEO Nancy Grayson. “This focus area gets right to the heart of that – it will support efforts that lift up and strengthen the community.”

The application portal will open October 17 and will be available here. Applications are due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. To be eligible, nonprofits must be serving at least one of the three counties of Boone, Campbell, or Kenton in Northern Kentucky in the area of community development and vibrancy.

Membership of The 410 is open, with a focus on Northern Kentuckians looking to explore philanthropy without the need to commit a high dollar gift themselves. The 410 is a giving circle, a well-established model of giving in which a group of people commits a certain dollar amount per person and pools their money for a larger grant to an organization, project, or cause.

More than 1,000 giving circles currently operate in the United States alone, as collective giving increases in popularity. Aside from the financial commitment of $410 from each member, the time ask from The 410 is for participation in four brief meetings to move the grantmaking process forward. Members are responsible for determining what general focus area they would like to fund, learning more about existing nonprofits and work in that area, reviewing grant applications together, and deciding a final grant recipient or recipients.

While the cohort has launched, membership remains open during the application process, through the end of October. More information and the commitment form can be found at www.horizonfunds.org.

The 2021 cohort of The 410 focused on Northern Kentuckians living with disabilities. The grant went to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati and DCCH Center for Children and Families. Each organization received $10,000.

