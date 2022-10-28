Halloween fun for the whole family at musical comedy Monstermania production at Falcon Theater















Falcon Theatre is producing their first Halloween show for kids.

Monstermania is a children’s theatre musical comedy with a cast of characters including three witches who hate to clean, two vampires who like to bake, Little Red Riding Hood all grown up, her Granny (a high-powered real estate broker), a teenage werewolf pizza delivery guy, and a Frankenstein-like monster who wants to be a famous rap star.

Lively songs and action sure to please kids and adults alike.

It’s a wear-your-costume opportunity, if you choose to do so.

This fun-filled musical is directed by Gina Kleesattel, with music direction by Sherry McCamley and features Diana Fye Rogers as Maggie, Torie Pate as Lawanda, Lesley Taylor as Glinda, Leanne Greenberg as Granny, Deb Schubert as June Dracula, Wayne Wright as Ward Dracula, Dylan VanCamp as Jack and Zak Kelley as Frankie.

Performances are October 28 at 7 p.m., October 29 at 4 and 7 p.m. and October 30 at 2* and 4 p.m.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $10 for children/students.

Visit falcontheater.net for details and to reserve your seats.

*The Sunday, October 30, 2 p.m. performance will be ASL Interpreted for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

