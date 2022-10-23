Great Bridal Chase 5K returns to downtown Covington Nov. 6 with after-party at Hotel Covington















The Great Bridal Chase 5K and reception-like after-party will make its return to Covington Sunday, November 6.

Runaway brides, tethered partners and bridal/bachelorette parties will make their way through the streets of historic downtown Covington, with many participants will be supporting their favorite causes during the race.

During the registration process, registrants may select or add a charity and 10 percent of their registration to be donated to the non-profit of their choice. Non-profit organizations already listed are Cincinnati Cancer Advisors, Animal Friends Humane Society and Community Action Agency of Cincinnati and Hamilton County.

All local nonprofits are welcome to add their organization as a cause for the race. Contact race officials for details.

After completing the 5K, participants will receive a premium finisher’s medal and will be directed to an elegant post-race experience with champagne, dessert, flowers and more! The private after-party will be held in Hotel Covington’s courtyard, where runners can enjoy music, photo opportunities and comfortable seating.

In addition to three registration options, participants may also upgrade their registration to access a VIP Lounge with exclusive perks.

Wedding attire isn’t required but participants are welcome to dress up for the race. Prizes will be awarded to the top runners along with the best costumes and largest teams at the post-race reception party.

For more information and to register, visit TheGreatBridalChase.com.

The Great Bridal Chase