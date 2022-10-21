Gateway to host area high school students today as part of National Manufacturing Month program















Gateway Community and Technical College will host area high school students today for its annual Manufacturing Day in recognition of National Manufacturing Month.

The interactive program, a career guidance event for local high school students interested in pursuing careers in advanced manufacturing, will be held at Gateway’s Boone campus in Florence from 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Students from Covington Catholic, Highlands High School, Newport Central Catholic, Lloyd Memorial High School, The Rise Academy, Gallatin, Mason, and Boone County Schools will be in attendance to participate in hands-on industry-driven activities and to learn more about the many advanced manufacturing career fields in Northern Kentucky.

The students in attendance will take part in several interactive sessions specific to a particular career field, guided by Gateway instructors and regional industry professionals. Students will also have a chance to interact, connect, and receive career information from a number of local manufacturing companies that partner with Gateway including, Krauss Maffei, Nucor, Safran, Schwans, Fives, Loreal, GE Steam Power, RA Jones, Mubea, and Bosch.

“All of the companies in our FAME Chapter (Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education) are true partners of Gateway and of local schools, and Manufacturing Day is possible because of them,” said Gateway President, Dr. Fernando Figueroa. “With labor shortages at historic levels, we all know this work has never been more important to our region – so I want to commend these students for taking initiative and beginning to explore these careers, and to also thank the educators and counselors from the participating schools, for their hard work and dedication to building a stronger workforce and brighter future for Northern Kentucky.”

Informational tours of the college’s manufacturing training labs and learning centers will be offered, along with program and equipment demonstrations led by Gateway’s skilled faculty and staff.

The Kentucky Education to Workforce GIS Application states that, by 2030, there will be around 13,097 total manufacturing jobs in Boone County, 5,676 in Kenton County, and 1,797 in Campbell County. That same tool estimated that by 2030, an estimated 714 new manufacturing jobs will be created in Boone County, 240 in Kenton, and 33 in Campbell. The expected job increases are in line with the region’s well-established competitive advantage in this industry.

Gateway Community and Technical College