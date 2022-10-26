Gaby Batshoun’s Global Business Solutions and NKU partnering on new GBS Tech and Innovation Center















Global Business Solutions, Inc. (GBS), a local IT & business technologies integrator, Inc. in partnership with Northern Kentucky University will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new GBS Tech and Innovation Center at NKU’s Campbell Hall on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.

By opening an on-campus extension of their Newport-based headquarters, GBS is doubling-down on its commitment to provide NKU students with real-world experience, top-of-class IT, Cybersecurity and Sales & Marketing training.

The GBS Tech and Innovation Center will be a training ground for NKU’s cybersecurity and information technology (IT) students. Through paid internship positions, students will gain the IT-based software, hardware and client-support knowledge Greater Cincinnati’s technology jobs require.

GBS founder, Gaby Batshoun, is an NKU alum from the Class of 1992. He founded GBS in 1994 to put his passion for IT and Cybersecurity into practice – serving the small and mid-sized firms here in Cincinnati.

Batshoun was also featured in the latest issue of NKU Magazine.