Friday Football Report: Simon Kenton, Beechwood end season with wins over highly ranked opponents

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Upsetting an undefeated team is a good way to build some momentum before the playoffs. The Simon Kenton Pioneers did that Friday with a 43-34 win over Woodford County in the final game of the regular season.
In this week’s Associated Press media poll, Woodford County was ranked No. 2 in Class 5A after winning its first nine games by double-digit margins. But the Yellow Jackets weren’t able to contain Simon Kenton’s dual threat senior quarterback Chase Crone in their first loss of the season on Friday in Independence.
Crone accounted for 416 of his team’s 527 total yards. He rushed for 265 yards on 31 carries and scored five touchdowns. He also completed 10 of 17 passes for 151 yards and one TD to lead the Pioneers (6-3) to their fourth consecutive victory.
There were five lead changes in the first half that ended with Simon Kenton holding a slim 22-21 lead. After each team scored a touchdown in the third quarter, Woodford County had a chance to take the lead when Simon Kenton defensive back Luke Schieber intercepted a pass in the end zone.
Two plays after that takeaway, Crone scored on an 80-yard run and Andrew Petty kicked the extra point to put the Pioneers ahead 36-27 with 8:56 left on the clock.
Woodford County scored on its next possession to pull within 36-34 and got the ball back with 4:16 remaining and another chance to take the lead. But the Yellow Jackets weren’t able to get a first down and turned it over at their own 28-yard line.
After running back Jayden Lawson picked up a first down at the 6-yard line, Crone scored his fifth touchdown to secure the victory for the Pioneers, who were ranked No. 10 in Class 6A in this week’s AP media poll.
Woodford County finished with 518 yards in total offense. Sophomore quarterback Andrew Nason completed 21 of 32 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets.
In another regular season finale between highly ranked teams, Beechwood’s offense got off to slow start in the first half and then scored on three consecutive possessions in the second half to come away with a 26-9 win over Newport Central Catholic.
In this week’s AP media poll, Beechwood (9-1) was No. 1 in Class 2A and NewCath (8-2) was No. 3 in Class 1A.
The Tigers had just 108 yards of offense in the first half that ended with them holding a 6-3 lead. They did much better after the intermission and ended the game with a 323-136 advantage in total yards.
Beechwood sophomore quarterback Clay Hayden completed 11 of 20 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown. The team’s leading rusher was sophomore Chase Flaherty with 121 yards and two TDs.
NewCath’s only touchdown came on a 98-yard kickoff return by Luke Runyon, who also caught five passes for 63 yards and had 12 tackles (six solo, six assisted) on defense.
Covington Catholic, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, ended the regular season with an impressive 444-yard offensive performance in a 47-21 win over Ryle on Friday.
CovCath junior running back Owen Leen rushed for 185 yards to surpass the 1,000 mark for the season and scored three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Zac Roberts had 120 yards rushing, scored twice and completed 9 of 14 passes for 130 yards and two TDs.
Ryle quarterback Logan Verax had 169 yards passing with no touchdowns and three interceptions. The Raiders had just 22 yards rushing, but all three of their touchdowns came on the ground with Kaden Gardner getting two of them.
High school football scoreboard
THURSDAY GAME
Lloyd 24, Holmes 20
FRIDAY GAMES
Beechwood 26, Newport Central Catholic 9
Covington Catholic 47, Ryle 21
Brossart 43, Pendleton County 14
Lexington Tates Creek 46, Boone County 19
Cooper 40, Louisville Butler 8
Corbin 42, Campbell County 0
George Rogers Clark 31, Conner 0
Ludlow 26, Holy Cross 10
Dixie Heights 55, Scott 13
Simon Kenton 43, Woodford County 34