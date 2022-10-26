Five NKY organizations among 28 across Kentucky recognized as KEMI 2022 Destiny Award winners















At a time in which most businesses are struggling to hire and retain employees, keeping available workers healthy and on the job is imperative. Yet, the Bureau of Labor Statistics cited 2.7 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2020, within the private industry alone. Many of these injuries, and the personal and professional difficulties that they caused, could have been prevented.

That’s why Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI), the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, recognizes employers for their commitment to workplace safety annually.

This year, KEMI will present 28 Kentucky organizations with the 2022 KEMI Destiny Award.

The Destiny Awards are presented to policyholders that best exemplify KEMI’s motto, “Control your own destiny.” The awards symbolize what can be accomplished when organizations work together to improve workplace safety.

Policyholders that earn the KEMI Destiny Award effectively demonstrate their ability to manage a formal safety program, provide on-site training and regular safety meetings for employees, and display an ongoing commitment to safety from all levels throughout their organizations.

The following businesses were selected as winners after meeting a stringent set of criteria set forth by KEMI:

• Adair County Board of Education

• Asbury University

• Asbury Theological Seminary

• Barren County Board of Education

• Bell County Board of Education

• Big Rivers Electric Corporation

• Brandenburg Telephone Company

• Corbin Independent Schools

• Eastern Kentucky University

• Edmonson County Board of Education

• Elizabethtown Board of Education

• Frankfort Plant Board

• Glenwood Electric

• Hancock County Board of Education

• Hibbs Electromechanical

• Hilton Kennedy Company Louisville

• Hinkle Holding Company

• Independence Fire District

• Industrial Field Maintenance

• KI USA Corporation

• Merkle Lawn Care Company

• Metcalfe County Board of Education

• Northern Kentucky Water District

• Ray St Clair Roofing

• Storm Security

• The Corken Steel Products Company

• Union County Board of Education

• Warren County Board of Education

“Destiny Award winners are part of an elite group of organizations that have emphasized safety each day and demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of Kentucky’s workforce,” remarked Jon Stewart, President and CEO of KEMI. “Some have received the Destiny Award multiple years, and we appreciate the opportunity to work shoulder-to-shoulder with them and all policyholders to elevate safety programs throughout the commonwealth.”

KEMI offers the public free safety resources through worksafeky.com, a website anyone can access. It has and array of safety articles, best practices and helpful links.

Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance