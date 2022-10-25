Final Honor Flight of year is off to Washington DC from CVG; veterans go for free visit to memorials















Tri-State veterans and their guardians took off from CVG Airport for the fourth and final Honor Flight of the year early this morning, offering veterans the opportunity to see their memorials and participate in ceremonies that honor their service to their country.

The send-off ceremony took place in the welcome point area — and a welcome home reception will also be held there when the flight returns this evening at 8:35 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend the welcome home celebration which will take place around 9 p.m.

Honor Flight Tri-State’s sole mission is to fly veterans 65+, who served stateside or overseas, to their memorials in Washington, D.C. at no cost. All veterans traveling on this flight are from the Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana area.



The trip includes visits to the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Iwo Jima, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the US Air Force Memorial and other Washington D.C. sights.



Attendees are on an American Airlines chartered flight.

Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian. The flight was preceded by bagpipes from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department.



This is the final Honor Flight Tri-State of the year.

To contribute or volunteer for Honor Flight Tri-State, please see

honorflighttristate.org.