Family Nurturing Center offering Bats ‘n’ Bourbon Raffle to raise funds for greater Cincinnati families















Children need help now more than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in additional family stressors and increased mental health concerns in children and adults. Reports of child abuse declined during COVID as access was lost to kids in schools, daycares, and after-school activities were restricted.

Family Nurturing Center, which serves more than 10,000 children and families in Northern Kentucky and greater Cincinnati each year with a range of free education, prevention and intervention services, has launched an online raffle of a flight of Blanton’s Bourbon to help raise funds to support those in need.

The raffle includes Single Barrel, Gold Edition and Straight from the Barrel bottles, with the goal of raising $10,000 to support their mission to end the cycle of child abuse.

“Greater Cincinnati families need our services now more than ever, and we provide access to free, trauma-informed and evidence-based services that are critical for the health and well-being of our community,” said Family Nurturing Center President and CEO Jane Herms. “This raffle is a fun way for Bourbon collectors and enthusiasts to become involved while helping local families.”

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at www.familynurture.org. All proceeds support Family Nurturing Center’s mission to end the cycle of child abuse by promoting individual well-being and healthy family relationships. The raffle drawing will be held on Thursday, October 27 at 7 p.m. during the Family Nurturing Center’s live-streaming Bats ‘N’ Bourbon program at givebutter.com/BatsNBourbon.

