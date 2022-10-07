Family event — Touch a Truck at Newport’s Ovation, offered by Corporex, a morning of fun, entertainment















Corporex, the master developer of the 25-acre, mixed-use Ovation development at the Ohio and Licking Rivers confluence, will put families in the driver’s seat with a Touch A Truck event from 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday. Oct. 8.

Adults and children alike will have the chance to sit behind the wheel of a City of Newport fire truck and police cruiser, along with construction vehicles that include dump trucks, backhoes and bulldozers, throughout the day.

During the event, there will also be the Campbell County Public Library Book Bus. The event occurs at the Ovation Development Lot near the construction trailers off the West Fourth Street roundabout in Newport.

“Corporex is eager to offer children and the young at heart an opportunity to get up close and personal with these vehicles,” said Alan Bogart, Vice President of Construction for Corporex. “It’s especially exciting to offer children an opportunity to explore their dreams with hands-on experiences and perhaps inspire them to become our next generation of construction workers and first responders.”

The morning will also feature Ignite Your Taste Buds, an on-site food truck and music by DJ Brody Flynn.

“Corporex is thrilled to be able to team up with our construction partners and the city of Newport to deliver what surely will be a memorable morning for everyone,” said Marketing Director for Corporex, Suzanne Deatherage. “We can’t wait to meet with members of the community and see the reaction of children as they get up close with these vehicles, during this free community event.”

This will also be an opportunity for local residents to see, firsthand, the construction progress of Ovation. A site plan of the development will also be available so that community members can see what’s to come at Ovation.

To learn more about Corporex, visit corporex.com. To learn more about the Touch A Truck event at Ovation, including a flyer and directions, people can visit www.ovationontheriver.com/event.