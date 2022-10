Fairness Campaign announces endorsements in select races; says no to constitutional amendments

C-FAIR, the Political Action Committee of the Fairness Campaign, announces candidate endorsements in the Kentucky General Election and endorses “NO” on both constitutional amendments.

The endorsements include candidates for Kentucky State Senate and House all across the Commonwealth, municipal and county-wide seats in Louisville and Lexington, and dozens of judicial races. There were not endorsements in every race on the ballot throughout Kentucky.

The Kentucky General Election is Tuesday, November 8. The last day to register to vote is October 11.

C-FAIR 2022 KY General Election Endorsements

Constitutional Amendments

Amendment 1 – NO

Amendment 2 – NO

KY Senate – District 6

Brian Easley – Write-In

KY Senate – District 22

Chuck Eddy

KY Senate – District 24

Rene Heinrich

KY Senate – District 26

Karen Berg

KY Senate – District 34

Susan Cintra

KY House – District 8

Pam Dossett

KY House – District 9

Bianca Crockam

KY House – District 11

Velvet Dowdy

KY House – District 15

Brittney Hernandez-Stevenson

KY House – District 20

Patti Minter

KY House – District 25

Katherine Leonard

KY House – District 29

Matthew Pfaadt

KY House – District 30

Daniel Grossberg*

KY House – District 31

Sue Foster

KY House – District 32

Tina Bojanowski*

KY House – District 33

Kate Turner

KY House – District 34

Sarah Stalker*

KY House – District 35

Lisa Willner*

KY House – District 37

Jeffrey Donohue

KY House – District 38

Rachel Roarx

KY House – District 40

Nima Kulkarni*

KY House – District 41

Josie Raymond*

KY House – District 42

Keturah Herron*

KY House – District 43

Pamela Stevenson*

KY House – District 44

Beverly Chester-Burton*

KY House – District 46

Al Gentry

KY House – District 47

Kimberly Hinkel-Browning

KY House – District 48

Maria Sorolis

KY House – District 57

Derrick Graham

KY House – District 61

Debby Angel

KY House – District 65

Buddy Wheatley

KY House – District 67

Rachel Roberts

KY House – District 69

Chris Brown

KY House – District 70

Meagan Brannon

KY House – District 73

Tommy Adams*

KY House – District 75

Lindsey Burke*

KY House – District 76

Ruth Ann Palumbo*

KY House – District 77

George Brown

KY House – District 79

Chad Aull*

KY House – District 88

Cherlynn Stevenson

KY House – District 93

Lamin Swann

KY House – District 99

Richard White

Louisville Metro Mayor

Craig Greenburg

Jefferson County Attorney

Mike O’Connell

Jefferson County Clerk

Tina Ward-Pugh

Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator

Colleen Younger*

Jefferson County Judge Executive

Queenie Averette

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Mayor

Linda Gorton

Fayette County Attorney

Angela Evans*

Fayette County Clerk

Don Blevins

Fayette County Judge Executive

Jon Larson

Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator

David O’Neil*

KY Supreme Court – District 4

Angela McCormick Bisig

KY Supreme Court – District 6

Michelle Keller

KY Court of Appeals – District 4, Division 1

Tricia Lister

KY Court of Appeals – District 4, Division 2

McKenzie Cantrell

KY Circuit Court – Circuit 22, Division 7

Diane Minnifield

KY Circuit Court – Circuit 30, Division 1

Eric Haner*

KY Circuit Court – Circuit 30, Division 2

Annie O’Connell*

KY Circuit Court – Circuit 30, Division 4

Julie Kaelin

KY Circuit Court – Circuit 30, Division 5

Tracy Davis

KY Circuit Court – Circuit 30, Division 6

Jessica Green*

KY Circuit Court – Circuit 30, Division 7

Ted Shouse

KY Circuit Court – Circuit 30, Division 8

Jennifer Bryant Wilcox*

KY Circuit Court – Circuit 30, Division 9

Sarah Clay

KY Circuit Court – Circuit 30, Division 10

Tish Morris

KY Circuit Court – Circuit 30, Division 11

Brian Edwards*

KY Circuit “Family Court” – Circuit 22, Division 6

Carl Devine

KY Circuit “Family Court” – Circuit 30, Division 2

Shelley Santry*

KY Circuit “Family Court” – Circuit 30, Division 3

Lori Goodwin*

KY Circuit “Family Court” – Circuit 30, Division 5

Tara Hagerty*

KY Circuit “Family Court” – Circuit 30, Division 6

Christine A. Ward*

KY Circuit “Family Court” – Circuit 30, Division 7

Denise Brown*

KY Circuit “Family Court” – Circuit 30, Division 8

Bryan Gatewood*

KY Circuit “Family Court” – Circuit 30, Division 9

Gina Kay Calvert*

KY Circuit “Family Court” – Circuit 30, Division 10

Derwin Lamont Webb*

KY District Court – District 12, Division 1

Ashley Ahrens

KY District Court – District 22, Division 1

Denotra Gunther

KY District Court – District 22, Division 3

Lindsay Hughes Thurston*

KY District Court – District 30, Division 1

Anthony Jones

KY District Court – District 30, Division 2

Amber Wolf*

KY District Court – District 30, Division 3

Kelly Bowles

KY District Court – District 30, Division 4

Yvette De La Guardia

KY District Court – District 30, Division 6

Lisa Langford

KY District Court – District 30, Division 7

Shannon Fauver

KY District Court – District 30, Division 8

Karen Faulkner

KY District Court – District 30, Division 9

Tanisha Hickerson

KY District Court – District 30, Division 10

R. Christian Garrison

KY District Court – District 30, Division 12

Josephine Buckner*

KY District Court – District 30, Division 13

Anne Delahanty*

KY District Court – District 30, Division 14

Stephanie Pearce Burke*

KY District Court – District 30, Division 15

Mary Jude Wolford

KY District Court – District 30, Division 16

Katie King*

KY District Court – District 30, Division 17

Erica Lee Williams*

*Candidate is unopposed in the General Election

To be considered for endorsement, candidates in selected races complete a C-FAIR questionnaire and may be asked to participate in an interview with a team of C-FAIR leaders, who interview each candidate seeking endorsement in a particular race. The C-FAIR Board of Directors makes final endorsement decisions.

