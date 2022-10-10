Emily Goddard named associate director for public administration/community development for NKADD















Emily (Carnahan) Goddard has been named Associate Director for Public Administration and Community Development for the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD).

Emily recently served as Senior Manager of Grantmaking at United Way of Greater Cincinnati, managing a team that implements social service investment programs across the region. In this role, Emily administered multiple public funding streams and worked with various partners including elected officials, local government staff and nonprofit partners to implement programs. Emily has also served in community development roles for Hamilton County, Ohio, and the NKADD’s Public Administration and Community Development Division.

Emily was honored in 2017 by the American Planning Association KY Chapter with the Outstanding Young Planner award. She holds a master’s in Community Planning from the University of Cincinnati and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky in International Studies.

She lives in Edgewood with her husband, Jeremy, and their three dogs: Coal, Jax, and Winston.

“Emily’s experience in grant making and her knowledge of the Northern Kentucky communities that we serve will strengthen NKADD and help us expand the technical resources we provide to the region, said NKADD Executive Director Tara Johnson-Noem. “I am thrilled that Emily has joined our team.”

The Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD) is one of 15 multi-county planning and development organizations that comprise a statewide network. The NKADD works to foster regional strategies, soluons, and partnerships that achieve sustainable economic growth and improve the overall quality of life for the citizens of the region.