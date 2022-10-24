Election ’22: Terry King Schoborg offers her expertise for Kenton County Family Court Judge

Terri King Schoborg, Kenton County Family Court Judge
I am seeking the position of Kenton County Family Court Judge because both my passion and my expertise are in Kenton County Family Court. For over 3 decades, I have worked diligently on child protection law cases in Kenton County collaborating with social workers and other community partners to achieve positive results for families in need of services. I have represented both fathers and mothers in every type of family law case. The Family Court has tremendous responsibility and power. In addition to abuse and neglect cases, the Family Court decides child custody, adoption, dissolution of marriage, paternity, child support and termination of parental rights. A Family Court Judge makes critical decisions, and with this responsibility comes the opportunity to positively affect lives through fair and insightful rulings. I am seeking this judgeship because I have dedicated myself to helping families in Kenton County and I believe this will be the natural extension of my life’s mission.
I am a lifetime resident of Kenton County. I graduated from Villa Madonna Academy, Georgetown College, and Salmon P. Chase College of Law. I have practiced law for 36 years maintaining a law practice with my brother, Phillip E. King, since 1985.
Over the years, I have practiced law in the areas of criminal defense, family law and personal injury law with extensive trial experience. I was designated Chairwoman Emeritus of the Kentucky Personnel Board and have presided over many hearings in Frankfort as a hearing officer and member of that Board. During my tenure as a hearing officer for the Kentucky Personnel Board, I conducted evidentiary hearings and issued recommended findings of fact and conclusions of law and orders in cases concerning state merit system employees. I am licensed to practice law in Kentucky and Ohio.
I currently focus my practice in child protective law. I have served as a panel member and chairperson of the Kenton County Guardian ad litem and Appointed Counsel Committee beginning in 1988. As a panel member, I contributed to the drafting of Local Rules governing the appointment of counsel and guardian ad litems for dependency, abuse, and neglect proceedings. As a member of the Kenton County panel, I have been appointed by the acting judge to more than 5500 cases.
My legal and my life experiences make me the best choice for Family Court Judge. I am dedicated to the Kenton County community. By judicial appointment, I served as a member and chairperson of the Kenton County Foster Care Review Board. Also, I have served in various leadership positions at my church and have taught Sunday School to children and teens for 30 years.
I have been married to Jeffrey Schoborg for 31 years and we have raised three adult children. I understand the commitment it takes to raise productive children.
It is my privilege to have the endorsements of the Kenton County FOP Lodge 20, Covington FOP Lodge 1, and the Northern Kentuckians for the Judiciary.
Please consider my qualifications and vote for me on November 8th to serve the children and families of Kenton County as your Family Court Judge.
