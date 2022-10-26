Election ’22: Joyce Graves for Schoborg, family court; Jim Zimmerman for Matt Lehman, U.S. rep.















Terri King Schoborg for Kenton Family Court Judge

The election of a Family Court Judge for Kenton County, KY is just weeks away. I support and recommend Terri King Schoborg for Family Court Judge. Here is why.

I pay attention to these elections because of my interest – and experience – in Family Court. I want to say a bit about this.

I retired in 2014, from my position in Child Protective Services; Cabinet for Health & Family Services/Department of Community Based Services, Kenton County. It was my job to visit families when there had been a report alleging child neglect and/or abuse. In other words, I regularly made home visits, met the family, took time to get to know them, assess the family vis-à-vis the allegations, and work with the family to plan for whatever services that family might need. It was also part of my duty to monitor the health and wellbeing of the children. I worked with schools, the medical profession, support services for any active addiction or mental health issues that might be causing family dysfunction. Many times, this involvement with families also involved the court. Family Court.

I am not an attorney. I have no formal training in the law. But I did spend a great deal of time in the Kenton County Family Court. The Court played a vital, integral part in helping families and protecting children. I would typically be in court at least once per week: observing, testifying, advocating, and following up to help the family comply with any court orders that were put in place. Also, to report compliance or noncompliance with any orders, progress or lack of progress the family made in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the children.

I observed the judge and the attorneys who represented the parents, guardians, and children. I got to know many of them. Kenton Family Court, both divisions, had a panel of attorneys. Those who worked in Family law.

One of the attorneys I got to know was Terri King Schoborg. I watched her represent parents and children. She was always prepared, knew the issues, and had gotten to know the party she represented. She knew the law. She was a strong advocate, but I never saw her lose her temper or “grandstand” to become the focus of a hearing. Her focus was making sure those she represented got a fair hearing. I know she made home visits. She was not removed from the realities of a family’s situation. And she was certainly not removed from the care and concern for the children.



Terri is campaigning to be elected the Division 2 Family Court Judge. She knows the law; she is interested in those who come before The Court. She is compassionate.

Judicial temperament. What is “judicial temperament”? The American Bar Association defines it as having “compassion, decisiveness, open-mindedness, sensitivity, courtesy, patience, freedom from bias and commitment to equal justice.” That is Terri King Schoborg -Vote on November 8, 2022.

Joyce Graves

Erlanger

Matt Lehman, 4th District U.S. House of Representative

On November 8th, residents of the 4th District will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the U.S. Congressional candidate they feel will best represent their interest in Washington D.C.. Let me offer the following recommendation.

Matt Lehman is the Democratic candidate who is offering himself to serve as our 4th Congressional Representative. Matt’s credentials are impressive. Matt lives in Newport with his wife Adriana and 3 children.

Matt attended the University of Louisville as a Mitch McConnell scholar and obtained his masters from Columbia University. Matt’s varied background includes the founding of Koligo Therapeutics Inc. with collaborators from U of L to bring opioid free treatment to pancreatitis patients.

On the other hand, Rep. Tom Massie has voted NO on nearly every bill to treat those suffering from drug addiction. Massie was one of only 3 congressmen that voted against minimal funding for the safe care of infants affected by parental drug abuse.

When looking at international affairs, you might take note that Matt Lehman worked for several years in the bioscience field in Ukraine. He fully understands and appreciates the need to support Ukraine, the eastern outpost of democracy.

Massie also voted NO against all legislation in support of Ukraine. If that’s not bad enough, consider Massie was the only vote against a resolution condemning anti-Semitism. He also voted against the Emmitt Till Anti-Lynching Act.

It doesn’t stop there. Massie was one of six who voted against the Disaster Relief Act, He voted against the National Defense Authorization Act, No on the Disaster Relief Appropriations Act, No against Finland and Sweden to apply to join NATO, No against homeowner Flood Insurance Affordability Act, and of all things, NO against the Blue Line Act that authorizes the death penalty in the case of the murder of a police officer or other first responders.

Out of the entire House of Representatives, Massie was one of 10 who voted against the Stop School Violence Act. The list of Massie’s’ embarrassing NO votes go on and on. Massie’s votes are considered to be a direct reflection of his district.

You might ask yourself, what has Massie done for the 4th District? I know we can do better in selecting those we hope will best represent the will of our district.

As a former Republican State Legislator, I strongly recommend we make a change and elect Matt Lehman as our next Congressman. I trust Matt will truly and honestly represent the residents of the 4th Congressional District.

Jim Zimmerman

Staff Sergeant (retired), Tank Commander, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Vietnam veteran, former Republican State Representative

LaGrange

Election ’22: NKyTribune welcomes candidate columns and letters from citizens

The NKyTribune welcomes candidate-written columns and letters from citizens related to the November 8 election.

Direct messages to voters from candidates should be 1,000-1,200 words in length and should focus on the candidate’s specific reasons for running for the office and on his/her qualifications. The messages should be positive about the candidates — and not negative about opponents.

Letters from voters in support of a candidate must be signed, with name and city of residence. (Include phone number for NKyTribune’s use, but not for publication.) Letters must be received by NOVEMBER 1. Letters should be limited to about 500 words.

The NKyTribune will make every effort to use every submission, but publication of these pieces will cease as of November 5.

The NKyTribune encourages all citizens to register to vote and to express your right to have your voice heard at the ballot box.